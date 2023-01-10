NewTowner App Launches Exciting Ambassador Program Offering Unlimited Earnings Potential

NewTowner App: Meet new people in fun, social meetups NewTowner Ambassador Program offers unlimited earnings NewTowner App Logo Full Colours

The app that helps new towners meet in fun, social meetups, is launching an exciting Ambassador Program offering 30% commissions from each completed purchase.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewTowner announces the pre-launch of its new version of the mobile app, which is designed to assist digital nomads, expats and tourists in connecting and engaging with their local communities more easily than ever before. The app allows users to discover and join local events, groups, activities and meet others in fun, social meetups. Whether looking to meet new people, find a local yoga class or stay informed about what is happening in their area, the NewTowner App offers a solution.

In contrast to other event or friendship apps, NewTowner allows users to socialize and meet in small groups, be spontaneous, quickly create and organize new activities, and find authentic social experiences. The privacy of users is also taken into account, as they can choose to make their activities open to everyone, or limit access to just men or women, and even create private, invite-only events. It is designed to be similar to meeting with friends, but with the added opportunity to connect with interesting people nearby.

As a special limited-time offer during the presale period, an Ambassador Program is being introduced, where users can earn 30% commission for each new member they bring into the app. This is a great opportunity to earn money while also contributing to the growth of an exclusive international community. To enter this program, one needs to create a referral account, connect to their PayPal to receive rewards, and share the referral link with their friends.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, individuals are encouraged to pre-order the NewTowner App now. As a pre-order user, they will be among the first to experience the convenience and benefits of the app, and will also receive a special 50% discount and exclusive access to app features. The app is available for iOS and Android devices, and the new version will be available soon in the App Store and Google Play.

To learn more about this offer and become a NewTowner or ambassador, visit the website at www.newtowner.app, and sign up to become an ambassador here. The app offers weekly, monthly and yearly memberships at 4.99€, 9.99€ and 59.99€ respectively, and offers a special pre-sale discount of 50%. The NewTowner community relies on its users to keep the service active, and help more and more people have fun and make the best out of their lives, regardless of whether they are digital nomads, expats, tourists or locals.



About NewTowner:

Launched in April 2022, the NewTowner app (www.newtowner.app) is a socializing and friendship app that helps people new in town (expats, digital nomads or tourists) meet others in fun, socializing activities. NewTowner’s vision is to make their users happier by helping them set up real life encounters with people nearby, who share the same passions and interests as they do. It has already more than 20,000 downloads and is available worldwide, both on iOS & Android, with an average feedback of 4.8*.

NewTowner App: Promo Video