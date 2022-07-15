NewTowner: the Socialising App for Music Festivals Helps Festival-Goers Meet

NewTowner: the Socialising App for Music Festivals NewTowner: the Socialising App for Music Festivals

The app that helps new towners meet others in fun, group activities, is now helping festival-goers socialize, meet and party together.

Music festivals are a great place to meet others but few of us are brave enough to approach people in real life. We want to change that and help people easily find others to chat, socialise and meet” — Irina Leca

LISBON, PORTUGAL, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 2 long years without many face to face events, it’s time for a full summer of music festivals and in-person events. The socialising app NewTowner comes to help festivalgoers have more fun at these events by connecting and meeting with others before or during the events.

In an independent study done by NewTowner, 88.5% of the respondents say that they often feel like doing something fun but they don’t have a companion to do it with. The main reason for this is that their friends have different schedules with other secondary reasons being that they cannot plan in advance or they do not have enough friends around. Only 15% say that they do not share any of these issues. The study was done with 150 people from Europe, aged between 18-34.

“We talked with a lot of people who would like to go to music festivals, concerts and parties but they don't have a companion to join them. During the pandemic many people moved cities, even countries, leaving them with less friends around to socialise and do fun activities together. We, at NewTowner, want to help them out to live their life to the fullest and find other cool people to hang out with and have fun at these events.” says Irina Leca, CEO NewTowner

The users can find and chat with nearby new towners who share the same interests and passions. Once they find someone to click along with, they can post an activity they love and send invites to other users to join. A member can look for others to join any kind of social activity: from attending music festivals, going out for concerts, beach days, doing sports or having some drinks. The New Towners can also check the available activities on the app’s feed and jump in the ones they like. They will join a chat room with the other participants to discuss the details and meet up. It’s that easy!

Unlike other events or friendship apps, on NewTowner users can socialise and meet in small groups, be as spontaneous as they like, create and organize new activities in seconds and find authentic, socialising experiences. Their privacy hasn't been forgotten! The users can choose to leave their activities open to everyone but also allow only men or women to access them and even create private, invite-only events. It is exactly like meeting with friends, but with other interesting people nearby.

A special feature has been dedicated to music festivals, where users can see the upcoming biggest festivals around the world. The creators of the app designed this feature so that festivalgoers can find others that are attending the same events and meet them in person. “Music festivals are a great place to meet other cool people from all over the world, but so few of us are actually brave enough to approach people in real life and connect. We want to change that through the power of technology and help people easily find others to chat, socialise and meet right there” says Irina Leca, CEO NewTowner.

Users are already able to find on the NewTowner app more than 20 music festivals worldwide, like: Burning Man - Nevada, Outside Lands - San Francisco, Primavera Sound - Los Angeles, C2C - Turin, Mysteryland - Netherlands, ACL Festival - Austin City, Amsterdam Dance Event - Netherlands, Creamfields - UK, Rock en Seine - France, Sziget Festival - Hungary, Dimensions Festival - Croatia and many more. If their festival is not on the list, they are able to create their own activity for a specific festival, concert, party or any type of activity one wants to do.

The NewTowner community is counting on its users to keep this service live and help more and more people have fun and make the best out of their post pandemic life. The app offers yearly memberships at 29.99€ and has a Referral Program that gives 9€ for every new member referred in the app. To enter this program is very simple: one needs to create a referral account, connect to their Paypal in order to receive rewards, and share the referral link with their friends.

About NewTowner:

Launched in April 2022, the NewTowner app (www.newtowner.app) is a socialising and friendship app that helps people new in town (expats, digital nomads or tourists) meet others like them in fun, socialising activities. NewTowner’s vision is to make their users happier by helping them set up real life encounters with people nearby, who share the same passions and interests as they do. It has already more than 16000 downloads and is available worldwide, on iOS & Android, with an average feedback of 4.3*.

