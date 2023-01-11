GoMAX CMMS Mobile now includes Staff and Vendor GPS tracking
Improving eco-friendly efficiency for you and your field workers. Printing work orders, sending emails or missing phone calls is so 1999.”WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoMAX CMMS Mobile is vital to providing a route to workmanship that is more efficient, as well as stress and strain free. Maintenance Management Software would be incomplete without a mobile option. Know where your staff or vendor are at all times during working hours. Assign them to a work order, verify location data using GoMAX CMMS Mobile GPS tracking solutions built into iOS and Android devices and the Map View in Maxpanda CMMS.
— Maxwell Davidson
Maxpanda's Free Mobile Maintenance App
Email & Push notifications: Push notifications help stay on track when you have a lot of things on the go.
New Work Order created - Generated when a Work Order is submitted, and is based on a list of users to which the notification is meant to be sent.
WO's Assigned to Staff or Vendor - A push is sent to the staff member or vendor who has been assigned the Work Order (and have installed the app!)
Overdue WO's - Sent by the system controller to the staff member and/or vendor assigned to the project once the job has passed its original due date.
QR codes - Maxpanda CMMS generates QR codes for printed Work Orders, Guest Portals, Assets, Locations, and Parts.
Create new work orders as well as review existing and complete work orders on the GoMAX mobile app by way of QR code.
Barcodes - Barcodes are an additional way to help your organization stay organized. The following barcode formats are supported for GoMAX
Total Communication - Smart devices have changed the way we do business. With a smartphone you can look forward to decreased company lag times between creating work orders and getting the correct information to vendors & staff.
Up-to-date information on all aspects of your maintenance management through GoMAX CMMS Mobile enabled devices.
Eco-friendliness - Entire company can enjoy a reduction on the use and cost of paper products.
Asking you to leave a current setup to give a new program a shot is asking a lot. However our CMMS will make all the difference in the world to your organization, especially with our dedication to an optimized mobile maintenance app and desktop platform. With mobile use trends constantly on the rise, it wouldn't make sense not to include a free mobile maintenance software option. Like every aspect of CMMS, Maxpanda's mobile maintenance program is built with the customer in mind.
Get notified on GoMAX Mobile?
Maxpanda's iOS and Android apps are predominantly designed for the STAFF/VENDOR roles. GoMAX allows them to COMPLETE a job/task/wo anywhere on the go providing head office instant notification of completions to CLOSE off the work orders. Minimum technical specs: iPhone 6s iPads 3rd Gen running iOS 11 or higher. Android 8 or higher.
Push notifications are sent to smartphones/tablets as follows:
Download GoMAX Mobile CMMS Assistant role guides for iOS and Android Microsoft Excel
iOS users: Enable notifications on your devices for GoMAX Mobile Assistant - Apple Support.
Download GoMAX! Mobile app permission spreadsheet outlined per system user role.
GoMAX does not work for phones set to DARK MODE. Please use default or light modes only.
Freely generated QR Codes on your existing Smartphones / tablets.
Maxpanda CMMS auto generates QR codes for Printed Work Orders, Guest Portals, Assets, Locations, Bins & Parts.
