They’re back: Girl Scout Cookie Sales Begin this Friday in Northeast Texas

Boxes of cookies stacked high behind an ambitious Girl Scout | Photo Credit: GSUSA

Girl Scout entrepreneurs in Northeast Texas are selling cookies to rally the community to support the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girl Scout Cookies are back, and with them comes the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls. While we enjoy the taste of our favorite cookie flavors, girls throughout Northeast Texas get a taste of what it means to be an entrepreneur and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision-making. Girl Scouts' newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level–from the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for Girl Scouts in high school.

"Every box of Girl Scout Cookies you purchase will help us innovate and reimagine Girl Scouts for the future. We're focused on empowering girls as they look to the future, creating more opportunities for girls to lead in their communities. We have a lot of work to do and need everyone's support," said Jennifer Borkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.

Consumers can support their local Girl Scout troops by purchasing their favorite varieties starting Friday, January 13, and by trying the new Raspberry Rally cookie starting February 27. Raspberry Rally is a delicious berry twist on an old thin-minty classic and the first Girl Scout Cookie exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment. Though the supply of Raspberry Rally is extremely limited, the value it adds to the Cookie Program is not. Digital Cookie enhances girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills and guides the cookie program's evolution into the digital future.

Girl Scout Cookies are a Texas tradition, but regional variations exist. Depending on where you live, you may know and love slightly different cookies and some flavors you may not have ever heard of. That’s because Girl Scouts of the USA licenses two bakers—ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers—to make their cookies, which are similar but not identical. Each baker has its own approach, ingredient selection, and naming conventions.

Northeast Texas, including Dallas, falls under Little Brownie Bakers' distribution, whereas cities in the western Metroplex, like Fort Worth, receive offerings from ABC Bakers, making DFW one of the only areas in the USA where every Girl Scout Cookie is sold! So why not try the full assortment of delicious, purpose-filled Girl Scout Cookies this year? You might discover a new favorite.

Little Brownie Bakers produces cookies for the Northeast Texas Council. All cookies manufactured by Little Brownie Bakers have no high-fructose corn syrup and zero grams of trans fat per serving. They are also kosher and halal certified, demonstrating the Girl Scouts' commitment to serving the needs of a wider segment of cookie buyers. For more information on ingredient and allergen guidelines, visit littlebrowniebakers.com.

How to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this year: Text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies, or visit gsnetx.org/cookies. You can also enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you.

To download Girl Scout Cookie photography and b-roll, go to gsnetx.org/news.

###

We Are Girl Scouts

Whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves girls and adult volunteers across 32 counties. To change the workforce pipeline in STEM and meet the urgent need for female voices, engagement, and leadership in the fastest-growing sector of the U.S. economy, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas opened the STEM Center of Excellence in 2018. The STEM Center is a 92-acre state-of-the-art camp outside of Dallas where girls can experience astronomy, robotics, coding, computer science programs, and more. Recently, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Board of Directors was recognized with Dallas Business Journal's Outstanding Directors Award and received the Luminary Award from SMU's Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education and Human Development. Learn more at gsnetx.org or call 972-349-2400.