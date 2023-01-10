KeyCaliber Launches US and European Partner Program
Automated asset discovery and cyber risk quantification gives unparalleled visibility and actionable intelligence to cybersecurity, IT, and risk operations
Their rich visualizations, driven by their risk-aware asset management platform, focuses on business impact like no other solution on the market.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeyCaliber, the leader in risk-informed asset management, launched its partner program enabling technology and service providers in the United States and Europe to include KeyCaliber in their offerings. Recognizing the crucial role partners play in providing curated solutions to a wide array of customers, KeyCaliber now has synergistic relationships with a variety of vendors serving the cybersecurity, IT, and risk communities.
— Gabe Martinez, CEO of Analytica 42
Data analytics and strategy development firm, BNS, provides data solutions that reduce costs, manage risks, and break down silos to inform business decisions. They are now solving their clients’ business problems with KeyCaliber. “KeyCaliber is the ideal partner for us, accelerating our focus on deeply understanding data to achieve the best business results'', says Shawn Butler, BNS’s VP of Architecture & Analytics.
With deep expertise providing cyber consulting, professional services, threat research, and software development, the Analytica 42 team has built and supported top security solutions in all industry verticals. Gabe Martinez, Analytica 42’s CEO, says "we're excited about what KeyCaliber delivers. Their rich visualizations, driven by their risk-aware asset management platform, focuses on business impact like no other solution on the market."
Across the Atlantic, Dilaco’s CTO, Willem Magerman, explains, “at Dilaco we always use the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to make cybersecurity easy to understand for our customers while using best practices for optimal protection. That entire framework is based on proper identification of both the customer’s crown jewels (what to protect) and the threats these assets face (what to protect against). KeyCaliber provides us the perfect solution to automate this first pillar of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to make sure the protection of our customers is built upon an always up-to-date, reliable and well-informed foundation.”
“We are honored to work with such strong industry partners”, says KeyCaliber CEO, Roselle Safran. “When such experienced and talented companies see KeyCaliber as an innovative addition to their offerings, it is a testament to how compelling and differentiated our technology is.”
About KeyCaliber
KeyCaliber is a US company headquartered in Washington, DC, that automatically provides the actionable insight and the real-time visibility organizations need to effectively secure, manage, and transform their complex IT environments. KeyCaliber’s risk-informed asset management solution uniquely provides business impact and risk scores for all cyber assets, giving security, IT, and risk teams the business context needed to strengthen operational resilience, optimize their resources, and focus their risk prioritization efforts on what the organization cares about most. The team has decades of experience in cybersecurity defensive and offensive operations, engineering cybersecurity technologies, and building impactful cybersecurity businesses. KeyCaliber is backed by Lytical Ventures, HearstLab, Unusual Ventures, and numerous cybersecurity luminaries. For more information, visit keycaliber.com.
