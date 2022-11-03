KEYCALIBER LAUNCHES RISK-INFORMED ASSET MANAGEMENT PLATFORM
KeyCaliber’s automated asset discovery and cyber risk quantification gives unparalleled visibility and actionable intelligence to Security and IT Operations
We are pleased to add KeyCaliber to the list of Open FAIR commercial licensees, and Security Forum members.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeyCaliber, the leader in impact-based risk optimization, launched General Availability of its automated asset discovery and risk quantification offering, expanding its award-winning solution to include FAIR methodology computations for valuing risk in both dollars and scores for every asset. The platform provides crucial answers for CIOs, CISOs, Chief Risk Officers, and their teams about what is in their environments, what is most important to protect, and what is most at risk.
KeyCaliber’s technology eliminates blind spots across cloud, security, and IT operations, by automatically and continuously providing a full asset inventory that includes the business impact score, risk score/value, attack surface, and security tool coverage for each asset. Organizations are using KeyCaliber’s business impact and risk scores to prioritize vulnerability patching and alert investigations. The attack surface maps and security tool coverage charts inform decisions on how to allocate resources to improve security posture by micro-segmenting, applying zero trust, or adding more coverage. And executives have clear and concise reports based on outcome-driven metrics.
“Cyber risk and cybersecurity are now board-level concerns. KeyCaliber is translating security into risk terms in a scalable and transparent way, and reducing costs by eliminating expensive and time-consuming manual efforts spent collecting and inputting data based on opinions at a single point in time”, said Roselle Safran, Founder and CEO of KeyCaliber.
KeyCaliber is the only empirically-based Cybersecurity Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) product eliminating the gap between IT and security teams and their organization’s overarching business focus and purpose. CIOs and CISOs are asking for actionable information to optimize risk and return on investment. They have it now with KeyCaliber’s comprehensive view of calculated risk for critical assets and business processes so they can operate strategically and understand their complex and dynamic environments at scale.
“KeyCaliber adopting The Open Group Open FAIR™ certification is further evidence of the growing use of the standard in risk quantification” said Jim Hietala, VP of Business Development and Security, The Open Group®. “We are pleased to add KeyCaliber to the list of Open FAIR commercial licensees, and Security Forum members."
About KeyCaliber
Headquartered in the heart of Washington, DC, KeyCaliber automatically provides the actionable insight and real-time visibility organizations need to effectively secure, manage, and transform their complex IT environments. KeyCaliber’s business impact and risk scores for its asset management solution provide the business context needed for security and IT teams to strengthen operational resilience, optimize their resources, and focus their risk prioritization efforts on what the organization cares about most. The team has decades of experience in cybersecurity defensive and offensive operations, engineering cybersecurity technologies, and building impactful cybersecurity businesses. KeyCaliber is backed by Lytical Ventures, HearstLab, Unusual Ventures, and numerous cybersecurity luminaries. For more information, visit keycaliber.com.
