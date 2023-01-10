Wishtree Technologies incorporates a US entity into its global expansion plans

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wishtree Technologies, one of the leading custom software development companies catering to organizations worldwide, has now set up a US corporate entity to serve its US clientele better and in a greater capacity. Most of Wishtree’s clients are from the US, and this expansion will bring them closer to the deep tech company.

Wishtree Technologies has consistently pursued innovation aimed at achieving service excellence. Their customer-first approach ensured continued growth during the pandemic as they forayed into new industries and the latest technologies. They have recently expanded both of their state-of-the-art development centers in India - one in the technology hub of Pune, Maharashtra, and the other in the commercial hub of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Their expansion into the US is a significant step toward making their mark as the best-fit technology partner of global organizations, where they would bring technology and innovation together to deliver an accelerated, amplified, and sustainable impact. They also intend to hire people in the US, an essential part of their plan to double their total headcount within the following year.

Dilip Bagrecha, Director and Partner at Wishtree Technologies, says, “The driving force behind our expansion in the United States has been the absolute need we feel to empower businesses of all scales and velocities towards digital transformation. Now that we are a US entity, we are closer to our clients and intend to work with next-generation startups, nonprofits, and enterprises in the US with more rigor. Wishtree Technologies is excited to work on bigger and better projects with all our clients now.”

About Wishtree Technologies - Since its incorporation in 2011, Wishtree Technologies has contributed to the digital transformation journeys of organizations like WHO, The World Bank, Coupa, Xactly, IAS, Rutgers University, Vodafone, and Vedanta. Wishtree’s mission is to empower businesses of all types and sizes with the latest technological expertise and a customer-centric approach. This value proposition makes the company the best-fit technology partner for its customers. To learn more, please visit the company website.

