Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.7% between (2020–2029) - Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Analysis

Polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is segmented on the basis of types, applications and geography. The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market was valued at USD 29.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 % over the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric will be increasingly used due to the growing demand for baby diapers. For example: according to World In Data in 2019, the global population will grow from 7.7 billion to 10.9 billion by the end of the century. As a result, the demand for diapers will increase along with the increase in babies.



Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Medical applications have traditionally been performed with nonwoven fabrics. Since their production costs are relatively low, they are adaptable to incorporate different mechanical properties, easy to dispose of, and they have low lint, which reduces cross-infection and allows for high levels of hygiene to be maintained. They have made significant progress in developing hygiene applications.

Due to the presence of many synthetic materials in traditional napkins, such as metal dyes, rayon dioxin, and excessively processed wood pulp, these napkins can cause infections, inflammation, and allergies in females. As a result, some of these chemicals can cause carcinogenic conditions if they are used for extended periods of time. In light of these adverse effects, women around the world are increasingly using nonwoven products such as sanitary pads and napkins made from polypropylene.

Geotextiles are synthetic and permeable materials primarily used in civil construction projects which improve the suitability of poor soils for construction. Geotextiles can separate, filter, strengthen, protect, and drain soil properties which increase the suitability of poor soils for construction projects. Rapid construction activities in developing countries worldwide have increased the demand for nonwoven geotextiles.



Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Keyplayers

The key players in this market are Kimberly-Clark Corp., Berry Global Group, Inc., Lydall, Inc., First Quality Nonwovens, Inc., Pegas Nonwovens A.S., Schouw & Co., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., FITESA, Toray Industries, Inc., and Freudenberg Group.



Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Segmentations

By Product:

• Spunbonded

• Staples

• Melt blown

• Composites

By Application:

• Hygiene

• Industrial

• Others



Table of Content-

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Dynamics

3.1. Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand for baby diapers

3.1.1.2. Increasing public awareness towards hygiene

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Threat of substitutes

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing adoption by hospitals and healthcare centres

Chapter 4. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Spunbonded

6.4.2. Staples

6.4.3. Melt blown

6.4.4. Composites

Chapter 7. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hygiene

7.4.2. Industrial

7.4.3. Others

..toc continued



