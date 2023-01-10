Plastic Alternative Packaging Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.63% between (2020–2025) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Analysis

The number of plastic alternative packaging products on the market is increasing each day. This is due to the increasing awareness of the negative environmental effects of single-use plastics and the growing demand for environmentally-friendly products. The market for plastic alternative packaging products is expected to grow from $61.23 million in 2020 to $95.04 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.63%.



Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Increasing environmental concerns regarding plastic usage is a major driver of the growth of the plastic alternative packaging market. As a result of toxic pollutants contained in plastic products, customers are looking for eco-friendly packaging options to replace plastic packaging.

Biodegradable plastic packaging materials are more expensive than non-biodegradable ones, limiting the growth of the plastic alternative packaging market over the forecast period.



Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players in the plastic alternative packaging market are Innovation First Materials Inc., Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Koppers Company, and Huishan Rubber Co., Ltd and others. These companies are focusing on develop new packaging products such as biodegradable plastics, compostable materials, water retention abilities, temperature resistance, and anti-microbial properties.



Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Segmentations

By Type

• Starch-Based Plastic

• Cellulose Based Plastics

• Polylactic Acid (PLA)

• Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

• Other Types

By Process

• Bio-Based/Non-Biodegradable

• Biodegradable

By Application

• Food And Beverage

• Personal Care

• Health Care

• Other Applications



Table of Content-

1. Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Market Segmentation By Type

6.3.1. Starch Based Plastic

6.3.2. Cellulose Based Plastics

6.3.3. Polyactic Acid (PLA)

6.3.4. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

6.4. Market Segmentation By Process

6.4.1. Bio-based/Non-Biodegradable

6.4.2. Biodegradable

6.5. Market Segmentation By Application

6.5.1. Food And Beverage

6.5.2. Personal Care

6.5.3. Healthcare

6.5.4. Others

7. Supplier Analysis –Supplier Examples

8. Major Market Trends

8.1. Strategic Partnerships And Collaborations

8.2. Mono Material Packaging

8.3. Upcycled Packaging Materials

8.4. Use Of Artificial Intelligence

8.5. Use Of Environment-Friendly Bioplastics

9. Global Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 – 2021, Value ($ Million)

9.3. Historic Drivers and Restraints

9.3.1. Market Drivers 2016 – 2021

9.3.2. Market Restraints 2016 – 2021

9.4. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 – 2026, 2031F Value ($ Million)

9.5. Forecast Drivers and Restraints

9.5.1. Market Drivers 2021 – 2026

9.5.2. Market Restraints 2021 – 2026

……toc continued



