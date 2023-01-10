Disrupt-X signs MoU with Security and Future Technologies -SAFT to accelerate the adoption of IoT in North Africa Region

Disrupt-X signs MoU with SAFT (Mr. Asim Sajwani (left) & Mr. Sultan Albahri (right))

Disrupt-X and Security and Future Technologies (SAFT) are pleased to announce their strategic partnership to offer a range of IoT solutions in North Africa.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, an IoT Platform company providing end-to-end IoT Solutions signed an MoU with SAFT combining their expertise and resources to offer a range of IoT services to businesses and organizations in North Africa. These services will include IoT consulting, implementation, as well as support and maintenance.

With over 30 ready use-cases on their marketplace, Disrupt-X plans to extend their portfolio to up to 55+ ready use-cases by the end of this year. Disrupt-X is committed to leverage the vast growth of technology and digitalization through the development of smart solutions that deliver innovative IoT products and services designed for industrial, commercial and residential sectors.

Security and Future Technologies (SAFT) was established to change the way people work and live by using the power of IoT. SAFT services and solutions include fleet management, smart city, and facility management.

Disrupt-X and SAFT are committed to working closely with customers to understand their unique needs and deliver tailored IoT solutions that drive business value. The partnership will focus on improving efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing sustainability through the use of connected devices and advanced data analytics. They will also work closely with local partners and government agencies to identify and help drive innovation and economic growth in the country on adoption of IoT solutions.

Mr. Asim Sajwani CEO of Disrupt-X Said “We are excited to partner with SAFT to bring the benefits of IoT to businesses in North Africa. Their presence in the region and Disrupt-X’s experience in IoT, we are confident that we can drive significant value for our customers and help drive the growth of North Africa’s economy.”

The Disrupt-X platform hosted on AWS using Intel’s architecture offers full-stacked solutions which can be scaled from a single asset level to city level. The platform can be hosted in the Cloud, On-Premise or Hybrid. Disrupt-X offers fully integrated End-to-end solutions, including Mobile Applications. The Disrupt-X IoT Platform will allow public operators, businesses and enterprises monitor all integrated use-cases under one platform. The platform features will allow users to constantly monitor their assets, generate alerts at customizable thresholds, provide custom and scheduled reports, view customizable dashboards, integrate with WhatsApp/Email/SMS/call alerts, set up administrator and user groups permissions and much more. The solutions come with customer configured Mobile Applications to make it simpler, efficient, and cost effective monitor their assets. The readily available Plug-and-play IoT use-cases are available for purchased directly from the Disrupt-X Marketplace where customers can immediately use the IoT solutions. Disrupt-X offers APIs for 3rd Party Integration and White Labelling for in the Cloud or On-Premise hosting options.

For more details, please visit

https://disrupt-x.io/ (Disrupt-X)

https://cloud.disrupt-x.io/core/market/main (Market Place)