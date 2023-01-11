REVEZ MOTION AND BHG SINGAPORE SIGN EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP IN MEDIA ENGAGEMENT
REVEZ Motion and BHG Singapore sign exclusive partnership to enhance media engagement by tapping into BHG Singapore premises and creative activities.
At REVEZ, we always inspire to create new ways to empower media with state-of-the-art interactive technology to capture long lasting memorable experience”SINGAPORE, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVEZ Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary REVEZ Motion Pte Ltd has entered into a MOU with BHG Singapore Pte Ltd.
— Victor Neo, CEO of REVEZ Motion.
The organisations strive to work together to enhance media engagement by tapping into BHG Singapore premises and creative activities. As promoting media is an ongoing journey, both parties will explore ways to widen service offerings in the media spaces.
Following REVEZ Motion launched one of the Region’s 1st Web AR Asset Content Management Platform in 2022, REVEZ Motion has collaborated with BHG Singapore to roll out an one year Augmented Reality ("AR") sustainability campaign. AR is a technology that superimposes a computer-generated image on an user’s view (eg, mobile device) of the real world. This sustainability campaign echoes the importance of environmental social responsibility through engaging AR experience over social media platforms such a WhatsApp, LinkedIn and more.
“At REVEZ, we always inspire to create new ways to empower media with state-of-the-art interactive technology to capture long lasting memorable experience” said Victor Neo, CEO of REVEZ Motion. “I look forward to infuse more innovative media elements and offerings across BHG Singapore networks to its brand partners, customers and advertisers.
“BHG's digital transformation is here to redefine the retail experience and stay relevant amid the shifting tides” by Vivien Lim, Director / General Manager of BHG Singapore. We aim to be the best at serving Singapore’s community by:
• Bringing desirable brands to the doorstep of our target consumer.
• Curating exclusive quality merchandise at affordable prices.
About REVEZ Motion
REVEZ Motion is known for its industry-leading innovations and projects in the immersive media space. Awarded as the “Singapore’s Largest Provider of Customised Multimedia Solutions for Museums and Galleries” by Singapore Book of Records in 2018, REVEZ Motion is the creator of many engaging and technologically advanced media projects, including the Coast-to-Coast (C2C) mobile app, National Parks Board’s first augmented reality (AR)-enabled mobile application and a Tech Solver Winner for the 5G-enabled virtual platform for Novel and Immersive Tourism, Heritage and Cultural Experience for National Heritage Board, under the Open Innovation Platform National Innovation challenge 2020, organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority. With the accelerated demand in digital innovations, REVEZ Motion continues to grow innovative platforms and media solutions for enterprises to excel in the digital age.
About BHG Singapore
BHG is one of the leading lifestyle department stores in Singapore recognized for quality, value and service. It currently commands three stores island–wide, strategically located at Bugis Junction, Bishan Junction 8 and Lot One at Choa Chu Kang. The department store was established in 1994 as Seiyu Wing On Department Store under a joint venture between Seiyu, Ltd (Japan) and Wing On Pte Ltd (Hong Kong). Today it operates under the BHG brand name and has become an established name in Singapore. Back by a myriad of local and international experience in the retailing business, BHG is set to take consumers on a shopping experience that is truly unique and memorable. It aims to become the most preferred department store for consumers in Singapore.
