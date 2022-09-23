STELLAR ACE AND REVEZ SIGN MOU TO EXPLORE NEXT-GEN DIGITAL INTERACTIVE MEDIA
Stellar Ace continues to enhance creative tech advertising for businesses with a joint effort with REVEZ Corporation Ltd.
REVEZ Motion is pleased to work towards more innovative and creative solutions. With Stellar Ace’s advertising ecosystem, we can extend more options to offer new edge creative experiences to customers”SINGAPORE, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stellar Ace, Singapore’s Omnichannel Architects, continues to enhance creative tech advertising for businesses with a joint effort with REVEZ Corporation Ltd for the advancement of nextGEN Digital Interactive Media in Singapore. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed with REVEZ Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary REVEZ Motion Pte Ltd (“REVEZ”).
The opportunities include adoption of REVEZ’s Metaverse, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, Virtual Reality, and suite of cutting-edge technologies with 5G ready capabilities as part of Stellar Ace’s expansion into an omni-channel advertising ecosystem. Both parties will brainstorm ways to create Intellectual Property relating to digital creative initiatives as well as conducting business feasibility, research, and development in the media industry to create new go to market experiential engagements.
PLONK, REVEZ’s MarTech platform, will be the 1st product in this collaboration to be launched. One of the Region’s 1st web AR Content Management platform makes AR campaign executions easy, cost efficient and consumer can view it easily with no app required. An immediate application would be the enhancement of social messaging communications such as Singtel location-based SMS. Traditional text will now come with an added AR experience for brand awareness and product showcasing through gamification to deliver consumer engagements.
Ms Jeslyn Tan, Managing Director, Stellar Ace, said, “We look forward to enhancing our omnichannel solutions with REVEZ to include Extended Reality Technology and Metaverse. As we work on R&D for creative digital solutions, we aim to break new ground in the areas of digital innovation, engagements, and holistic insights in campaigns across our HOME, TRAVEL, EAT, SHOP & PLAY daily touchpoints platforms.”
Mr Victor Neo, Deputy Board Chairman and Group CEO of REVEZ Corporation Ltd, said, “REVEZ Motion is pleased to work towards more innovative and creative solutions. This will herald a new generation for advertising and digital creativity in campaigns. With Stellar Ace’s advertising ecosystem, we can extend more options to offer new edge creative experiences to customers.”
Interested advertisers, can connect with our Stellar Ace sales representatives, or drop us an enquiry at ace@stellarlifestyle.com.sg to curate your next engagement campaign with AR & gamification.
About REVEZ Corporation Ltd.
REVEZ Corporation Ltd. is a CreativeTech group incorporating innovators, technologists and creative capabilities to drive enterprise and consumer value across its 4 business segments. Leveraging their network of Fortune 500 partners and industry experts, they are known for their expertise in Meta Experience, Information Technology (IT), Cybersecurity and Digital Media Networks. Since its incorporation in 2010, the group has worked with more than 100 clients in the private and public sectors on over 500 projects regionally. REVEZ Corporation Ltd continues to shape the digital future with scalable tech adoption, enabling strategic partners to build a robust digital ecosystem and stay ahead of evolving trends. For more information, please visit https://revezcorp.com.
REVEZ is known for its industry-leading innovations and projects in the immersive multimedia space. Awarded as the “Singapore’s Largest Provider of Customised Multimedia Solutions for Museums and Galleries” by Singapore Book of Records in 2018, REVEZ is the creator of many engaging and technologically advanced projects, including the Coast-to-Coast (C2C) mobile app, National Parks Board’s first augmented reality (AR)-enabled mobile application and Tech Solver Winner for the 5G-enabled virtual platform for Novel and Immersive Tourism, Heritage and Cultural Experience for National Heritage Board, under the Open Innovation Platform National Innovation challenge 2020, organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority. To meet the accelerated demand for digital innovations, REVEZ aims to grow innovative platforms and turnkey solutions for enterprises to excel in the digital age.
