EASA Safety Manager NP Courses for Operations, Part 145 & Part CAMO Safety Managers
Sofema Online (SOL) presents EASA-compliant Safety Management coursesSOFIA, BULGARIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction: Sofema Online Provides Multiple Online training courses in support of the role of Safety Manager across a number of organisations:
» Safety Manager EASA Operator I.A.W. Regulation 965/2012
» Safety Manager EASA Part 145 Aircraft Maintenance Organisation Regulation I.A.W 1321/2014
» Safety Manager EASA Part CAMO I.A.W Regulation 1321/2014
CAMO Safety Manager Special Package – Initial:
This package is offered to meet the specific needs of the CAMO Safety Manager and covers all relevant aspects including the mandatory SMS elements (assuming the SM has previously completed Initial Human Factors training) to ensure the delegates cover in sufficient depth, every aspect to be able to demonstrate compliance with EASA GM2 145.A.30 (e) HF & SMS Training Requirements – More details
The Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma helps the delegates grow their competence & demonstrate a high level of knowledge across multiple subject areas within a core business unit. It is the perfect way to demonstrate to the employer or future employer a basic understanding of the subject matter across a range of related topics.
Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Learning Path Diploma is designed to support the delegates to qualify for a Safety Management System Role within the organisation.
» Sofema Online is pleased to provide a program of training specifically focused on the needs of the Safety Professional within the airline operations environment, completion of this training program will qualify for an Additional Hard Copy Diploma Certificate.
» This is a lot of study material, however if the student is genuine about growing their knowledge and developing their career this is a practical route to achieve.
More details about the Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Learning Path Diploma are available here.
EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path Diploma
Sofema Online is pleased to provide the delegates with the opportunity to complete the EASA Part 145 Safety Management Learning Diploma designed in support across multiple subject areas within a core business unit.
The Sofema Online Learning Diploma is the perfect way to demonstrate to the employer or future employer a basic understanding of the subject matter covering a range of related topics.
