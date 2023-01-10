Payment Instruments Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 14.3% between (2022–2030) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Visa, PayPal, Mastercard, American Express, and Apple Pay are the key players in the market.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payment Instruments Market Analysis

During the period between 2022 and 2030, the global payment instruments market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.3%.

Payment Instruments Market Growth Drivers and Risks

With the rise of digital payment platforms such as digital wallets, personal finance management, and mobile banking, the market growth is expected to be strong. Credit cards, mobile wallets, and smart cards are expected to thrive as a result of an increasing need for non-cash payment instruments. Additionally, smartphone accessibility has facilitated the use of mobile wallet applications, which is further propelling the market growth of the payment instrument market.

Increasing digitalization in banking, the use of digital wallets, digital payment platforms, and net banking are other factors driving the growth of the payment instruments market. Cashless transactions are becoming increasingly popular among consumers and government initiatives regarding payment instruments and digitalization are also contributing to the growth of the payment instrument market.

Payment Instruments Market Keyplayers

The global market for payment instruments is highly competitive, with numerous players offering a variety of products and services. Visa, PayPal, Mastercard, American Express, and Apple Pay are the key players in the market, along with Braintree, Xoom Corporation, and Tio Networks Corp. in the digital payments space.



Payment Instruments Market Segmentations

By Type

• Desktop

• Handheld

• Mobile

By End-use

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail & E-commerce

• Transportation

• Others

Table of Content-

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot

3 . PAYMENT INSTRUMENTS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Type

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-use

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis

6 . GLOBAL PAYMENT INSTRUMENTS MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE

6.1 Overview by Type

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Type

6.4 Desktop Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Handheld Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.6 Mobile Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7 . GLOBAL PAYMENT INSTRUMENTS MARKET ANALYSIS BY END-USE

7.1 Overview by End-use

7.2 Historical and Forecast Data

7.3 Analysis by End-use

7.4 BFSI Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.5 Healthcare Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.6 IT & Telecom Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.7 Media & Entertainment Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.8 Retail & E-commerce Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.9 Transportation Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.10. Others Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

………….toc continued

