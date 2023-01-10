Outdoor Payment Terminal Market is Growing and Forecasted to Hit US$ 4.12 billion by 2029 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Ingenico Group, Verifone Systems, Inc., Diebold Nixdorf AG, and NCR Corporation are some of the key players in the outdoor payment terminal market.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Analysis

In 2022, the global outdoor payment terminal market was valued at approximately US$ 1.53 billion. By 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 4.12 billion, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Rising adoption of innovative technologies such as IoT, cloud-based solutions, growing usage of smartphones, and increasing consumer demand for quicker payment settlements are augmenting the growth of the outdoor payment terminals market. The other major factors driving OPT's robust growth are customer awareness regarding online transactions, fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, and accessibility of online clothing, as well as demand for electric & grocery products.

As emerging technologies such as mobile payments and wearable payment devices have made e-commerce easier, more people are embracing the digital lifestyle. This has inspired the global market growth of outdoor payment terminals market. A significant portion of the younger population prefers online transactions and also uses cashless methods such as debit cards, prepaid cards and credit cards. Countries in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and other regions are witnessing increasing demand for these types of terminals.

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Keyplayers

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Segmentations

By Type

• Contactless Payment Terminal

• Contact Payment Terminal

By Application

• Refuel

• Carwash

• Malls

• Others



