Senate Resolution 9 Printer's Number 19

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - WHEREAS, Relying on a secure, stable supply of North American

oil is vital to North American energy security; and

WHEREAS, Oil transported through the Keystone XL pipeline

will travel to refineries located at the United States Gulf

Coast, where it will create products to fuel the transportation

network; and

WHEREAS, When compared to transporting oil by pipeline, other

modes of transporting oil increase greenhouse gas emissions by

28% to 42%; and

WHEREAS, Pipelines are safer for transporting oil over long

distances than transporting it on road, sea or rail; and

WHEREAS, President Biden waived sanctions on the Russian firm

responsible for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and

Germany; and

WHEREAS, Between January 2021 and November 2021, Russia

provided more oil to the United States than any other country

except Canada; and

WHEREAS, In 2020, Russia exported nearly 65% of the 10.5

million barrels of crude oil drilled per day; and

WHEREAS, In 2021, Russia accounted for 21% of all United

States gasoline imports, more than any other nation; and

WHEREAS, Russia provides Europe with more than 40% of its

natural gas supply; and

WHEREAS, Eight percent of Europe's gas supply is piped

through Ukraine, which is now at risk of complete shutdown due

to the war between Russia and Ukraine; and

WHEREAS, After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany fully

pledged support for new liquefied natural gas terminals; and

WHEREAS, Italy is considering reopening coal mines to reduce

its dependence on Russian energy; and

20230SR0009PN0019 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30