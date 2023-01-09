Senate Resolution 9 Printer's Number 19
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - WHEREAS, Relying on a secure, stable supply of North American
oil is vital to North American energy security; and
WHEREAS, Oil transported through the Keystone XL pipeline
will travel to refineries located at the United States Gulf
Coast, where it will create products to fuel the transportation
network; and
WHEREAS, When compared to transporting oil by pipeline, other
modes of transporting oil increase greenhouse gas emissions by
28% to 42%; and
WHEREAS, Pipelines are safer for transporting oil over long
distances than transporting it on road, sea or rail; and
WHEREAS, President Biden waived sanctions on the Russian firm
responsible for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and
Germany; and
WHEREAS, Between January 2021 and November 2021, Russia
provided more oil to the United States than any other country
except Canada; and
WHEREAS, In 2020, Russia exported nearly 65% of the 10.5
million barrels of crude oil drilled per day; and
WHEREAS, In 2021, Russia accounted for 21% of all United
States gasoline imports, more than any other nation; and
WHEREAS, Russia provides Europe with more than 40% of its
natural gas supply; and
WHEREAS, Eight percent of Europe's gas supply is piped
through Ukraine, which is now at risk of complete shutdown due
to the war between Russia and Ukraine; and
WHEREAS, After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany fully
pledged support for new liquefied natural gas terminals; and
WHEREAS, Italy is considering reopening coal mines to reduce
its dependence on Russian energy; and
20230SR0009PN0019 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30