Senate Resolution 10 Printer's Number 20

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 20

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

10

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, JANUARY 9, 2023

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JANUARY 9, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and service of Brackenridge Police Chief,

Justin McIntire.

WHEREAS, Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire, was shot

and killed in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, four years to

the day he was sworn in as Chief; and

WHEREAS, Chief McIntire was 46 years of age and is remembered

for his 22 years of honorable police service and countless hours

of dedication as a youth football coach; and

WHEREAS, Chief McIntire sadly leaves behind a wife and four

children; and

WHEREAS, There has been an outpouring of support through

vigils and memorials as Chief McIntire's family, friends and

fellow officers mourn the loss of a beloved member of their

community; and

WHEREAS, Chief McIntire made the ultimate sacrifice

protecting his community and the residents of this Commonwealth;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the life and service of

