Senate Resolution 10 Printer's Number 20
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 20
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
10
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, JANUARY 9, 2023
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JANUARY 9, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and service of Brackenridge Police Chief,
Justin McIntire.
WHEREAS, Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire, was shot
and killed in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, four years to
the day he was sworn in as Chief; and
WHEREAS, Chief McIntire was 46 years of age and is remembered
for his 22 years of honorable police service and countless hours
of dedication as a youth football coach; and
WHEREAS, Chief McIntire sadly leaves behind a wife and four
children; and
WHEREAS, There has been an outpouring of support through
vigils and memorials as Chief McIntire's family, friends and
fellow officers mourn the loss of a beloved member of their
community; and
WHEREAS, Chief McIntire made the ultimate sacrifice
protecting his community and the residents of this Commonwealth;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the life and service of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18