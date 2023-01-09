Senate Bill 155 Printer's Number 23
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - occur within a period of one year following the actual
delivery of the vehicle to the purchaser, within the first
12,000 miles of use or during the term of the warranty,
whichever may first occur.
* * *
Section 5. Manufacturer's duty for refund or replacement.
If the manufacturer fails to repair or correct a
nonconformity after a reasonable number of attempts, the
manufacturer shall, at the option of the purchaser, replace the
motor vehicle with a comparable motor vehicle of equal value or
accept return of the vehicle from the purchaser and refund to
the purchaser the full purchase price or lease price, including
all collateral charges, less a reasonable allowance for the
purchaser's use of the vehicle not exceeding 10¢ per mile driven
or 10% of the purchase price or lease price of the vehicle,
whichever is less. Refunds shall be made to the purchaser and
lienholder, if any, as their interests may appear. A reasonable
allowance for use shall be that amount directly attributable to
use by the purchaser prior to his first report of the
nonconformity to the manufacturer. In the event the consumer
elects a refund, payment shall be made within 30 days of such
election. A consumer shall not be entitled to a refund or
replacement if the nonconformity does not substantially impair
the use, value or safety of the vehicle or the nonconformity is
the result of abuse, neglect or modification or alteration of
the motor vehicle by the purchaser. For purposes of this
section, the phrase "modification or alteration" shall include,
in relation to a motorcycle, a modification or alteration made
after the date of actual delivery of the motorcycle to the
purchaser.
