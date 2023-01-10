Modular Chiller Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Modular Chiller Market

Modular Chiller Market

Global Modular Chiller Market To Be Driven By The Rising Commercial Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Modular Chiller Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global modular chiller market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, capacity, applications, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/modular-chiller-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.4 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.4 Billion

Over the forecast period, the increased need for energy-efficient buildings is expected to fuel the product demand, owing to rising awareness about environmental degradation combined with stringent government regulations. The rising construction spending in emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to strong economic and industrial development and population growth, is expected to drive product demand.

The commercial application category accounts for a substantial portion of total modular chiller market growth and is predicted to increase at a quick rate throughout the forecast period. Its widespread use in HVAC systems, owing to rising commercial demand for air conditioning in places like company offices, government buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping malls, and hotels, is propelling the industry growth forward. Modular chillers’ potential to be turned into heat pumps, allowing them to provide both cooling and heating capacity for use in a variety of commercial and industrial applications, is assisting market expansion.

Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/modular-chiller-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The modular chiller is a self-contained chilling system that produces chilled water. It is the most crucial component of the HVAC system. The compressor, condenser, expansion device, and evaporator are all pre-engineered and manufactured components of the system. It works just as well in an open location with an enclosure to protect the components from the weather as it does in a mechanical room in a structure.

Based on product type, the market can be divided into:

Air Cooled Modular Chiller
Water Cooled Modular Chiller

By capacity, the industry can be segmented into:

Below 300 Tons
More than 300 tons

On the basis of its application, the market can be classified into:

Residential
Commercial
Industrial

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market is expected to grow even faster in the future years as people become more aware of energy-efficient devices and the negative consequences of burning fossil fuels. The growth is attributed to pressure operating features and lower condensing temperature offered by water-cooled systems compared to air-cooled systems, urbanisation, and government initiatives to enhance the country’s infrastructure. Modular chillers easily meet the standards for sustainable living, such as non-ozone-depleting refrigerants, despite the growing concerns about environmental deterioration. These features reduce the negative environmental impact of modular chillers while also ensuring user safety, boosting industrial growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Johnson Controls International Plc., Daikin Industries, Ltd, LG Electronics, Multistack, LLC, and Frigel Firenze S.p.A., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/608195031/infectious-disease-molecular-diagnostics-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-outlook-report-forecast-2023-2028

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/608319831/flexible-epoxy-resin-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-outlook-report-forecast-2022-2027

Probiotics Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/608323066/probiotics-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-outlook-report-forecast-2022-2027

Kidney Stone Management Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/608436241/kidney-stone-management-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-outlook-report-forecast-2023-2028

Critical Power and Cooling Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/608437557/critical-power-and-cooling-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-outlook-report-forecast-2022-2027

Primary Cells Market: https://www.openpr.com/news/2766321/global-primary-cells-market-to-be-driven-by-robust-investments

Healthcare Analytics Market: https://www.openpr.com/news/2767561/global-healthcare-analytics-market-to-be-driven-by-the-rise-of-big

Automotive Digital Cockpit Market: https://www.openpr.com/news/2769163/global-automotive-digital-cockpit-market-to-be-driven-by

DNA Microarray Market: https://www.openpr.com/news/2772095/global-dna-microarray-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-6-until-2027

Inorganic Colour Pigments Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-inorganic-colour-pigments-market-size-share-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-report-forecast-2022-2027-2022-10-25?mod=search_headline

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Frara Prih
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Modular Chiller Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Frara Prih
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
Company/Organization
Expert Market Research
30 North Gould Street
Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801
United States
+1 415-325-5166
Visit Newsroom
About

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

More From This Author
India Spices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
North America Waterproofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Industrial Sewing Machines Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Report & Forecast 2021-2026
View All Stories From This Author