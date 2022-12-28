Kidney Stone Management Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Kidney Stone Management Market Size To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.20% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN , WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Kidney Stone Management Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global market size for kidney stone management, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, end use, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Value (2021): USD 1.63 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.20 %
• Forecast Market Value (2027): USD 2.21 billion
According to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, kidney stones affect more than one in ten persons. The market growth for kidney stone management is projected to be pushed ahead by the rising prevalence and rate of recurrence of kidney stones, as well as an increase in the knowledge of general kidney health and quick diagnostics.
The management of the kidney stones market is anticipated to expand globally with the introduction of new methods and tools, such as shock wave lithotripsy. The development of the kidney stone surgery market is also anticipated to be boosted in the coming years by technological advancements such as miniaturised surgery, new holmium laser technologies, and disposable ureteroscopes.
Due to tremendous technological advancements in ureteroscopy procedures, the ureteroscopy segment is anticipated to gain traction in the kidney stone management market globally. The ability of ureteroscopy to treat stones in any specific location in the ureter and kidney is expected to drive market demand during the ensuing years. People are becoming more interested in the approach because of its high success rate and low recurrence rate.
Kidney Stone Management Industry Definition and Major Segments
Hard deposits that form inside the kidneys are known as kidney stones, and they are a common condition for people all over the world. The deposits typically consist of a build-up of minerals and salts. Kidney stones can be brought on by several reasons, including being overweight, eating poorly, having certain medical problems, and taking certain drugs and supplements.
In the management of kidney stones, the size, number, and patient’s medical history all have a role, and treatment and management is typically tailored to each patient. A detailed history, clinical appearance, and lab testing can all be used to determine if an immediate surgical or medicinal procedure is necessary.
Based on type, the market is divided into:
• Lithotripsy
• Ureteroscopy
• Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL)
On the basis of end use, the market is categorised into:
• Hospitals
• Specialty Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
Kidney Stone Management Market Trends
PCNL is the preferred method of treatment when kidney stones are greater than 2 cm in diameter. The minimally invasive procedure entails keyhole surgery performed through a skin incision. Large and unusually shaped stones that cannot be treated with ESWL or ureteroscopy typically require this type of treatment. During the anticipated timeframe, the segmental growth will be greatly impacted by these percutaneous nephrolithotomy benefits.
Geographically, North America is anticipated to increase the market share for the kidney stone management market due to patients’ rising preferences for minimally invasive surgical techniques. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement conditions, and accessibility to cutting-edge treatment choices will drive market demand.
The main drivers of the kidney stone management market growth are the rising incidence of kidney stones and the development of operations with lower discomfort, fewer complications, or minimally invasive technologies. The market growth during the projection period is also supported by the reimbursement schemes offered by various governments. Additionally, the market for kidney stone management is anticipated to gain momentum in the coming years as a result of the introduction of cutting-edge medical technology such as miniaturised surgery, disposable ureteroscopes, flexible fibre-optic ureteroscopes, and holmium laser technology.
Key Market Players
The major players in the kidney stone management market report are:
• Karl Storz GmbH And Co. Ltd
• Cook Group Incorporated
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Storz Medical Ag
• EDAP TMS SA
• Siemens Healthineers AG
• Richard Wolf GmbH
• Others
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
