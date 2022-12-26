Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size To Increase At A CAGR Of 3.20% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market, assessing based on its segments like product, technology, application, end use, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 33.68 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 3.20%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 40.69 billion
The increased awareness of medicines and early-stage care for infectious diseases is increasing the demand for molecular diagnoses, which will also boost the market growth. New molecular test techniques and platforms, such as real-time PCR platforms, point-of-care molecular testing, and other innovative developments, are gaining public trust and assisting in market growth.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/infectious-disease-molecular-diagnostics-market/requestsample
In the forecast period, factors such as a lack of skilled labour and high infrastructure costs may pose challenges to the growth of the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market.
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Industry Definition and Major Segments
Infectious disease molecular diagnostics are tests that are used to find new strains of infectious diseases as well as identify resistant organisms that are linked to the disease, and disease severity. These tests begin with the collection of DNA or RNA from human cells, which is then analysed to determine the sequence that could be the cause of the onset of a specific infectious disease. Gene amplification by PCR is the most commonly used molecular diagnostic method in clinical laboratories.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/infectious-disease-molecular-diagnostics-market
Based on product, the market is divided into:
• Instruments
• Reagents
• Services
On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into:
• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
• In Situ Hybridisation
• Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
• Chips and Microarrays
• Mass Spectrometry
• Sequencing
• Transcription Mediated Amplification
• Others
Based on application, the market is divided into:
• Respiratory Diseases
• Tuberculosis
• Meningitis
• Gastrointestinal Tract Infections
• HPV
• Sexually Transmitted Infections
• Sepsis
• Drug Resistance Diseases
• Others
On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into:
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Research Institutes
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends
Based on product, the reagent segment of the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market is leading because it aids in rapid and sensitive amplification of RNA and DNA, allowing for faster results by speeding up processing. It is expected to continue to dominate the market in the future. This is because point-of-care testing techniques are becoming more popular.
As a result of the vast prevalence of infectious diseases, an increasing geriatric population, and an increase in medicine expenditure, Asia Pacific accounts for a significant portion of the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market. In the Asia Pacific region, advanced technologies are increasingly being adopted, and healthcare infrastructure is improving. Healthcare providers and governments are increasing the use of specialised diagnostic techniques, which is ultimately contributing to the market’s growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market report are:
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• bioMérieux SA
• Qiagen GmbH
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Abbott Laboratories
• Danaher Corporation
• Others
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
