Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 15% between (2022–2029) - Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Analysis

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029, the global knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) market size is estimated to reach USD 300 billion by 2030.



Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There is a huge amount of data that needs to be handled, processed, and analyzed, which is one of the key drivers of the knowledge process outsourcing market. Today, almost every organization is driven by information or data, which enables them to provide better services to customers and develop new products.

The demand for knowledge process outsourcing in the retail industry is growing as the importance of data increases. As a result of increasing demand for better flexibility in Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and convenience in change management procedures, it is expected that the knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) industry will grow strongly in upcoming years.

Browse full report with Figures and more - https://douglasinsights.com/knowledge-process-outsourcing-market



Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Keyplayers

The global knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) market is fragmented, with both large and small players present. The top companies in this market are WNS Global Services, Infosys BPM, Tata Consultancy Services, Genpact, Accenture, IBM, Capgemini, and Aegis Limited.

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Segmentations



By Service

• Analytics & Market Research (Customer & Marketing Analytics, Operations & Supply Chain Analytics, Competitive Intelligence & Industry Analysis)

• Engineering & Design

• Financial Process Outsourcing

• Legal Process Outsourcing

• Publishing Outsourcing

• Research & Development Outsourcing

• Others

By Application

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Pharmaceutical

• Retail

• Others



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/knowledge-process-outsourcing-market



