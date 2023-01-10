Facilitating Services for Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, CBS, Discovery, NBC; Lotus Bio-Technology: Stock Symbol LBTD
We have a remarkable business with incredible revenue & an extremely competent management team. We have carefully designed our business in such a way that we feel confident success is our only option”CAVE CREEK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisition and Expansion Plans of Focal Point Healthcare, a CLIA-Authorized Lab for $LBTD; Facilitating Services for Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, CBS, Discovery, NBC’s Peacock, Autozone + More: Lotus Bio-Technology: (Stock Symbol LBTD)
— LBTD President Hoyt Christopher
Digital Healthcare Company Focused on Covid Testing Services for Important Wide Client Base.
New Management with Expansive Vision for 2023 and Beyond.
Nationwide Mobile Covid Testing Services for Business, School, Pre-Flight, and Other Key Safety Needs.
Focused on Acquiring and Developing Companies and Technology that Emphasize a User-Friendly Approach.
Leadership Team Represents a Unique Blend of Entertainment and Medical Professionals who came out of COVID-19 Testing for TV and Film Productions.
Subsidiary Focal Point’s Revenue From Medical Testing Exceeds 13 Million for 2021 and 2022.
Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. (OTC: LBTD) is committed to improving healthcare and advancing diagnostics through technology development and market acquisition. LBTD currently manages a portfolio of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative companies that are successfully modernizing medicine and prioritizing a user-friendly approach to patient care.
LBTD Subsidiary Focal Point Healthcare offers a nationwide range of mobile Covid Testing which can be sent out within 24 hours of notice. LBTD has already established multiple locations of operation in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida. Current services include the following:
Drive-Thru Testing
LBTD Drive Thru testing does not require an appointment. LBTD offers two types of tests, a Rapid Antibody test (finger prick) and a PCR (nasal swab).
A licensed clinician performs the Rapid Antibody test (finger prick), and has it interpreted by a LBTD Medical Director. The results will be sent via email to you within 30-45 minutes.
The PCR test (nasal swab) is performed by a licensed clinician and the specimen will be sent to one of the company’s laboratories. Results take 24-48 hours to be sent out via email.
School Districts
Board Certified in Pathology Medical Director.
On-the-ground, experienced production representative to establish a testing base camp and implement protocols at each studio or location.
LBTD Focal Point Health Care owns multiple labs to ensure quick results & fast turn-around to keep productions on time and on budget.
LBTD labs and testing services are licensed in all 50 US States & Canada and have been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) by the FDA for SARS-CoV-2 tests.
Preflight Testing
LBTD Focal Point Healthcare Services has partnered with a number of airlines and airports which require preflight Covid testing. By guaranteeing a timely turnaround time, LBTD makes sure that all customers are ready in time for their flights. Results can be sent directly to the customer to bring to the airport.
Corporate Partnerships
LBTD Focal Point Healthcare Services has partnered with a number of businesses, professional sports teams, and facilities. LBTD has streamlined the process of collecting hundreds of samples and getting results in a timely manner. LBTD understands the importance and urgency of administering testing to our corporate accounts to ensure all employees are safe and healthy. LBTD offers flexible dates and times for service.
With LBTD management having experience and key connections in the entertainment field, the company has been performing important testing services to keep some very high-profile shows running safely and on a timely basis.
The notable list of entertainment products that LBTD has tested for:
Netflix
My Unorthodox Life
Bling Empire LA
Bling Empire NYC
Amazon
Tampa Baes
CBS/VIACOM
Bar Rescue
Discovery
Ghost Town
Revolt
Michelle Obama Special
