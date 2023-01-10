Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Market is Growing and Forecasted to Hit $145.8 million by 2031 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Market Analysis

During the period 2016-2021, the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market reached a value of nearly $104.2 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. As a result, the market is projected to grow at a 4.1% annual growth rate from $104.2 million in 2021 to $127.3 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2026 to reach $145.8 million in 2031.

As consumers become more aware of the convenience as well as the low cost of dry-cleaning and laundry services, the dry-cleaning and laundry market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Market Growth Drivers and Risks

As busy customers are willing to pay for their laundry nowadays, dry-cleaning and laundry services are developed at an affordable price as dependable and convenient services. In the future, these variables should increase the demand for these services. As the global workforce continues to expand, cleaning and washing services will continue to be in high demand, as will clothing and cleaning expenditures.

On-demand washing services are becoming increasingly popular through an effective whole cycle approach that includes bookings through smart phones, collecting, cleaning and supplying laundry on time, as instructed by consumers. Through their apps, consumers may be able to receive comprehensive information on their delivery schedules, as well as their garments' condition.



Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Market Keyplayers

Companies Mentioned: Aramark; Cintas Corp.; Elis SA; UniFirst Corp.; Franz Haniel & Cie GMBH



Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Market Segmentations

By Type Of Service

• Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners

• Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated)

• Linen And Uniform Supply

By Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners

• Coin-Operated Laundry Routes And Coin-Operated Laundries

• Dry-Cleaning Stores

By Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated)

• Household And Commercial Laundries

• Dry-Cleaning Plants

• Garment Pressing And Agents For Laundries

• All Other Laundry And Garment Services

By Linen And Uniform Supply

• Linen

• Industrial Launderers

By End-Use

• Commercial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services

• Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



Table of Content-

1. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type Of Service

6.3. Segmentation By End Use

6.4. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type Of Service

7.2.1. Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners

7.2.2. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated)

7.2.3. Linen And Uniform Supply

7.3. Market Segmentation By End Use

7.3.1. Commercial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services

7.3.2. Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services

7.4. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7.4.1. Offline

7.4.2. Online

8. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Product/Service Analysis – Products/Services Examples

9. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Supply Chain

9.1.1. Resources

9.1.2. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Providers

9.1.3. Other Service Providers

9.1.4. End Users

10. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, Customer Information

10.1. American Customers Looking For Safe Laundry Services

10.2. Attending And Responding To Customer Complaints Should Be A Top Priority For Dry Cleaners

10.3. Quick Service Attracts Customers Towards Dry Cleaning Services

10.4. New Generation In The UK Prefer Environmentally Conscious Dry Cleaners

10.5. American Working Adults Prefer Spending On Time Saving Services

10.6. Brits Launder Their Duvets And Suits Once Every 1-2 Months

10.7. Young Americans Spend The Most On Dry-Cleaning Every Month

10.8. Convenient Location Is The Major Influencing Factor

10.9. Lack Of Good Service Quality And Supply, Linen And Uniform Companies Are Losing Customers

10.10. Attracting New Customers Is A Top Priority For Many Dry Cleaners

….toc continued



