Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Market is Growing and Forecasted to Hit $145.8 million by 2031 - Douglas Insights
Companies Mentioned: Aramark; Cintas Corp.; Elis SA; UniFirst Corp.; Franz Haniel & Cie GMBH
DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Market Analysis
During the period 2016-2021, the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market reached a value of nearly $104.2 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. As a result, the market is projected to grow at a 4.1% annual growth rate from $104.2 million in 2021 to $127.3 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2026 to reach $145.8 million in 2031.
As consumers become more aware of the convenience as well as the low cost of dry-cleaning and laundry services, the dry-cleaning and laundry market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
This market research report provides valuable insights and information that can help businesses in a number of ways. Some potential benefits of using such a report include:
* Understanding the size and scope of the market
* Identifying key trends and dynamics
* Understanding the competitive landscape
* Identifying market segmentation
* Developing marketing and sales strategies
* Identifying key growth drivers and challenges
* Formulating business plans
* Making informed business decisions
* Identifying opportunities for expansion
* Assessing the impact of government regulations
* Providing a benchmark for performance
Browse full report with Figures and more - https://douglasinsights.com/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-service-market
Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Market Growth Drivers and Risks
As busy customers are willing to pay for their laundry nowadays, dry-cleaning and laundry services are developed at an affordable price as dependable and convenient services. In the future, these variables should increase the demand for these services. As the global workforce continues to expand, cleaning and washing services will continue to be in high demand, as will clothing and cleaning expenditures.
On-demand washing services are becoming increasingly popular through an effective whole cycle approach that includes bookings through smart phones, collecting, cleaning and supplying laundry on time, as instructed by consumers. Through their apps, consumers may be able to receive comprehensive information on their delivery schedules, as well as their garments' condition.
Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Market Keyplayers
Companies Mentioned: Aramark; Cintas Corp.; Elis SA; UniFirst Corp.; Franz Haniel & Cie GMBH
Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Market Segmentations
By Type Of Service
• Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners
• Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated)
• Linen And Uniform Supply
By Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners
• Coin-Operated Laundry Routes And Coin-Operated Laundries
• Dry-Cleaning Stores
By Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated)
• Household And Commercial Laundries
• Dry-Cleaning Plants
• Garment Pressing And Agents For Laundries
• All Other Laundry And Garment Services
By Linen And Uniform Supply
• Linen
• Industrial Launderers
By End-Use
• Commercial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services
• Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online
Table of Content-
1. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type Of Service
6.3. Segmentation By End Use
6.4. Segmentation By Distribution Channel
7. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type Of Service
7.2.1. Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners
7.2.2. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated)
7.2.3. Linen And Uniform Supply
7.3. Market Segmentation By End Use
7.3.1. Commercial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services
7.3.2. Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services
7.4. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
7.4.1. Offline
7.4.2. Online
8. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Product/Service Analysis – Products/Services Examples
9. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Supply Chain
9.1.1. Resources
9.1.2. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Providers
9.1.3. Other Service Providers
9.1.4. End Users
10. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, Customer Information
10.1. American Customers Looking For Safe Laundry Services
10.2. Attending And Responding To Customer Complaints Should Be A Top Priority For Dry Cleaners
10.3. Quick Service Attracts Customers Towards Dry Cleaning Services
10.4. New Generation In The UK Prefer Environmentally Conscious Dry Cleaners
10.5. American Working Adults Prefer Spending On Time Saving Services
10.6. Brits Launder Their Duvets And Suits Once Every 1-2 Months
10.7. Young Americans Spend The Most On Dry-Cleaning Every Month
10.8. Convenient Location Is The Major Influencing Factor
10.9. Lack Of Good Service Quality And Supply, Linen And Uniform Companies Are Losing Customers
10.10. Attracting New Customers Is A Top Priority For Many Dry Cleaners
….toc continued
Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-service-market
About Douglas Insights-
Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.
Office-
Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,
Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man
Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com
Telephone - +44 7624 248772
Web- douglasinsights.com/
Recently Published Reports:
Photographic Service Market - https://douglasinsights.com/photographic-service-market
Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market - https://douglasinsights.com/personal-goods-repair-and-maintenance-market
Laboratory Automation Systems Market - https://douglasinsights.com/laboratory-automation-systems-market
Nimble Tech India - https://www.nimbletechindia.com/
Isabella Gracia
Douglas Insights
+44 7624 248772
email us here