Direct Mail Advertising Market is Growing and Forecasted to Hit $72.94 billion by 2026 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Mail Advertising Market Analysis

From $71.57 billion in 2021 to $73.24 billion in 2022, direct mail advertising grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. At a CAGR of 0.1%, direct mail advertising will be worth $72.94 billion less by 2026.

Direct Mail Advertising Market Growth: Drivers and Risks

The benefits associated with direct mail advertising contributed to the growth of the direct mail advertising market. Direct-mail advertising provides a high read rate, a high response rate, and personalization. Customers develop trust in direct mail because of the tangible benefits it provides, as well as the ability to deliver personalized and special messages to target customers.Direct mail also tends to last longer than digital marketing or email.

Postary (Postcard Marketing & Direct Mail Platform) reports that direct mail has an average response rate of 2.7%–4.4%, while email has an average response rate of 0.6%, which is very low. Approximately 57.5%–85% of direct mail is opened, and the average return on investment is $4.09 (£3.22) for every $1.27 (£1) spent on direct mail. Direct mail advertising drives the market for such advantages.

Direct Mail Advertising Market Keyplayers

Among the leading companies operating in the Asia-Pacific direct mail advertising market are the ones listed below. Lowe Lintas PLC, Ogilvy & Mather plc, Dentsu Aegis Network Inc., Interpublic Group of Companies, and Dentsu Aegis Network Inc.



Direct Mail Advertising Market Segmentations

By Type

• Postcards

• Self-Mailers

• Letters And Envelopes

• Dimensional Mailers

• Catalogs

By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small And Medium Enterprise

By End-User

• Retail

• Banking And Financial Institutions

• Transportation

• Media And Entertainment

• Government

• Other End-Users



Table of Content-

1. Direct Mail Advertising Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Direct Mail Advertising Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Type

6.4.1. Postcards

6.4.2. Self-Mailers

6.4.3. Letters And Envelopes

6.4.4. Dimensional Mailers

6.4.5. Catalogs

6.5. Market Segmentation By Enterprise Size

6.5.1. Large Enterprise

6.5.2. Small And Medium Enterprise

6.6. Market Segmentation By End-User

6.6.1. Retail

6.6.2. Banking And Financial Institutions

6.6.3. Transportation

6.6.4. Media And Entertainment

6.6.5. Government

6.6.6. Other End-Users

7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Technological Advancements

7.2. Introducing Innovative Platforms

7.3. 3D Direct Mail Campaigns

7.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Direct Mail Advertising

7.5. Direct Mail Sustainability

7.6. Augmented Reality (AR) In Direct Mail Advertising

7.7. Partnerships And Acquisition For Brand Expansions

8. Global Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 – 2021, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2016 – 2021

8.2.2. Market Restraints 2016 – 2021

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 – 2026, 2031F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2021 – 2026

8.3.2. Market Restraints 2021 – 2026

…..toc continued



