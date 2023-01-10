Chlorinated Paraffin Market is Growing and Forecasted to Hit $2.84 billion by 2027 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craniomaxillofacial Devices And Equipment Market Analysis

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%, the global Craniomaxillofacial devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.06 billion in 2022 to $2.22 billion in 2023. It is expected that Craniomaxillofacial devices and equipment will grow from $2.22 billion to $2.84 billion by 2027.

A significant factor driving market growth is the growth of sports-related injuries. Among the most important factors driving the craniomaxillofacial devices market are increasing facial injuries caused by traffic accidents, assaults, violence, and motor vehicle accidents, a rise in patients and healthcare professionals requesting minimally invasive craniomaxillofacial surgery, and technological advancement in craniomaxillofacial devices.



Craniomaxillofacial Devices And Equipment Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Increased number of people suffering from cranial, maxillofacial injuries will drive the market growth in the coming years. The types of cases vary per country, and according to demographic factors such as age and socioeconomic status. In 2019, the prevalence of craniomaxillofacial injuries is higher in males than females. Increased number of traffic accidents, falls, domestic assaults, car accidents, and sporting injuries will also be major drivers of market’s growth.

There are some challenges facing the global Craniomaxillofacial Devices And Equipment market despite the fact that it is widely used for treating extremely debilitating diseases, such as the slowdown in the economy. High surgery costs, increasing competition, and a lack of awareness among existing patients may also hinder the growth of the global Craniomaxillofacial Devices And Equipment market.

This market research report provides valuable insights and information that can help businesses in a number of ways. Some potential benefits of using such a report include:

* Understanding the size and scope of the market

* Identifying key trends and dynamics

* Understanding the competitive landscape

* Identifying market segmentation

* Developing marketing and sales strategies

* Identifying key growth drivers and challenges

* Formulating business plans

* Making informed business decisions

* Identifying opportunities for expansion

* Assessing the impact of government regulations

* Providing a benchmark for performance



Craniomaxillofacial Devices And Equipment Market Keyplayers

3M Corporation, Inc., Philips Respironics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Division, Stryker Corporation, and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. are some of the key players in this market.



Craniomaxillofacial Devices And Equipment Market Segmentations

By Product

• Cranial Flap Fixation

• CMF Distraction

• Temporomandibular Joint Replacement

• Thoracic Fixation

• MF Plate And Screw Fixation

• Other Products

By Material

• Metals And Alloys

• Polymers

• Bioabsorbable Materials

• Other Materials

By End-User

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgical Center

• Other End-Users

By Application

• Neurosurgery And ENT

• Orthognathic And Dental Surgery

• Plastic Surgery

• Other Applications



Table of Content-

1. Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Product

6.4.1. Cranial Flap Fixation

6.4.2. CMF Distraction

6.4.3. Temporomandibular Joint Replacement

6.4.4. Thoracic Fixation

6.4.5. MF Plate and Screw Fixation

6.4.6. Other Products

6.5. Market Segmentation By Material

6.5.1. Metals And Alloys

6.5.2. Polymers

6.5.3. Bioabsorbable Materials

6.5.4. Other Materials

6.6. Market Segmentation By End-User

6.6.1. Hospitals

6.6.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.6.3. Other End-Users

6.7. Market Segmentation By Application

6.7.1. Neurosurgery And ENT

6.7.2. Orthognathic And Dental Surgery

6.7.3. Plastic Surgery

6.7.4. Other Applications

7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

7.2. Usage Of 3D Printing Technology

7.3. Robotics

7.4. Introduction Of Digital Technologies

7.5. Focus On Patient Specific Implants (PSIs)

….toc continued



