Chlorinated Paraffin Market is Growing and Forecasted to Hit $3.11 billion by 2029 - Douglas Insights

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals Group, Huntsman Corporation are some of the leading companies in the market.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chlorinated Paraffin Market Analysis

In 2020, the global chlorinated paraffin market is expected to reach $2.39 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.74%. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $3.11 billion at a CAGR of 2.98%.

It is expected that the demand for automobiles, construction materials, rubber and plastic products, and other products will increase due to rising purchasing power and changing consumer lifestyles. It is extensively used in the manufacture of metal cutting fluids, added to PVC to create a variety of products, and used as a plasticizer for rubber and plastic products that offer flexibility and flame retardance. Over the next few years, this will support market penetration.

Chlorinated Paraffin Market Growth Drivers and Risks

With the increasing use of PVC in the lubricant and compounding industries as well as the construction and automotive industries, the demand for chlorinated paraffin has increased. It is widely used to manufacture a variety of items, including profiles, tubes, film and sheets, pipes and fittings, bottles, wires, and cables. Also, A growing demand for chlorinated paraffin is predicted in paints, coatings, plastics, and lubricating additives as a result of their affordability. Due to the ease with which raw materials can be obtained, chlorinated paraffin is expected to be in higher demand.



Chlorinated Paraffin Market Key players

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals Group, Huntsman Corporation, Enerchem AG, Lanxess AG, and Evonik Industries AG are some of the leading companies in the chlorinated paraffin market.



Chlorinated Paraffin Market Segmentations

By Product

• Short Chain

• Medium Chain

• Long Chain

By Application

• Lubricating Additives

• Plastic Additives

• Flame Retardants

• Metal Working Fluids

• Other Applications

By End-User

• Paint And Coatings

• Manufacturing

• Plastics

• Rubber

• Other End-Users



Table of Content-

1. Chlorinated Paraffin Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Chlorinated Paraffin Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Product

6.4.1. Short Chain

6.4.2. Medium Chain

6.4.3. Long Chain

6.5. Market Segmentation By Application

6.5.1. Lubricating Additives

6.5.2. Plastic Additives

6.5.3. Flame Retardants

6.5.4. Metal Working Fluids

6.5.5. Other Applications

6.6. Market Segmentation By End-User

6.6.1. Paint And Coatings

6.6.2. Manufacturing

6.6.3. Plastics

6.6.4. Rubber

6.6.5. Other End-Users

7. Major Market Trends

7.1.1. Increased Partnerships And Collaborations

7.1.2. Growing Mergers And Acquisitions

7.1.3. Increasing Investments In The Chlorinated Paraffin Market

8. Global Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 – 2021, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2016 – 2021

8.2.2. Market Restraints 2016 – 2021

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 – 2026, 2031F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2021 – 2026

8.3.2. Market Restraints 2021 – 2026

………….toc continued



