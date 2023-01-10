Cellular Immunotherapy Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 22% between (2022–2028) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Some of the key players in this market are Kite Pharma, Inc. (formerly Gilead Sciences, Inc.), Bluebird Bio, Inc., Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, and others.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellular Immunotherapy Market Value and CAGR

The cellular immunotherapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The growth in the market is attributed to increasing incidences of various types of cancer, which are being treated with cellular immunotherapy. Cellular immunotherapy is a type of treatment that uses the body's own immune system to fight cancer. This section provides an overview of the cell-based immunotherapies and their major application areas.



Cellular Immunotherapy Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Some of the key growth drivers for this market include:

1) Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders: These conditions are increasingly being treated with cellular immunotherapy due to its various benefits, such as improved patient outcomes.

2) Expansion of the product portfolio: Cellular immunotherapy products are available in a wide range of formulations, which allows manufacturers to target specific patients.

3) Growing demand from small and medium enterprises (SMEs): Smaller companies offer better innovation potential and competitive pricing than larger players in the cellular immunotherapy market. These drives increased adoption among these businesses.

4) Growing awareness about cellular immunotherapy: This is primarily driven by the positive results of clinical trials conducted to date. As awareness rises, physicians are more likely to prescribe cellular immunotherapy therapies to their patients.



Browse full report with Figures and more - https://douglasinsights.com/cellular-immunotherapy-market



Cellular Immunotherapy Market Keyplayers

Players involved in cellular immunotherapy market are developing and commercializing new products for the treatment of cancer. These companies are focusing on improving the efficacy of cancer treatments through the use of autologous tumor cells engineered to recognize and attack cancer cells. However, these products may not be available to all patients as they require close monitoring.

Some of the key players in this market are Kite Pharma, Inc. (formerly Gilead Sciences, Inc.), Bluebird Bio, Inc., Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, and others.



Cellular Immunotherapy Market Segmentations

By Therapy Type

• CAR T Cell Therapy

• Dendritic Cell Therapy

• NK Cell Therapy

• TIL Therapy

• Others

By Indication

• B-cell Malignancies

• Prostate Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Renal Cell Carcinoma

• Others

By End-use

• Hospitals

• Cancer Institutes

• Others



Table of Content-

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot

3 . CELLULAR IMMUNOTHERAPY – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Therapy Type

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Indication

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-use

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis

6 . GLOBAL CELLULAR IMMUNOTHERAPY MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPY TYPE

6.1 Overview by Therapy Type

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Therapy Type

6.4 CAR T Cell Therapy Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Dendritic Cell Therapy Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.6 NK Cell Therapy Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.7 TIL Therapy Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.8 Others Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7 . GLOBAL CELLULAR IMMUNOTHERAPY MARKET ANALYSIS BY INDICATION

7.1 Overview by Indication

7.2 Historical and Forecast Data

7.3 Analysis by Indication

7.4 B-cell Malignancies Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.5 Prostate Cancer Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.6 Liver Cancer Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.7 Renal Cell Carcinoma Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.8 Others Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

…………….toc continued



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/cellular-immunotherapy-market



Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/

Recently Published Reports:

Hostels Market - https://douglasinsights.com/hostels-market

High Potency API Market - https://douglasinsights.com/high-potency-api-market

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market - https://douglasinsights.com/heavy-and-civil-engineering-construction-market

Hardware Support Services Market - https://douglasinsights.com/hardware-support-services-market



Nimble Tech India - https://www.nimbletechindia.com/