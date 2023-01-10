Aircraft Soft Goods Market is Growing and Forecasted to Hit USD 664.02 million by 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis

Over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, the aircraft soft goods market is expected to reach USD 664.02 million and grow at a CAGR of 3.60 percent. The aircraft soft goods market is fueled by the development of fabric technology, as well as a growing concentration of aircraft manufacturers.

The aviation market is growing due to an increase in passenger numbers and increased disposable income of potential customers. As a result of increasing consumer demand for lightweight, soundproofing and dampening products in a wide range of aircrafts, the market is growing. Major players are likely to contribute to the market growth by offering improved comfort when delivering goods.



Aircraft Soft Goods Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A significant factor accelerating market growth is the expansion of airline routes and the low-cost carrier business model, along with an increase in air passenger traffic, an increase in low-cost carriers, a strategic geographical location and a proliferation of tourism. The adoption of interior improvement methods and the need to enhance the passenger comfort levels in airplanes are among the major factors boosting the aircraft soft goods market, among others.

Furthermore, technological advancements, modernization of production techniques, and increased R&D activities in the market will create new opportunities for aircraft soft goods market over the forecast period.



Aircraft Soft Goods Market Keyplayers

Zodiac Aerospace, Geven S.p.A., Stelia Aerospace, Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG, FACC AG, and JAMCO Corporation are critical players in the aircraft soft goods market.



Aircraft Soft Goods Market Segmentations

By Aircraft

• Commercial Aircraft

• Regional Jet

• Business Jet

• Helicopter

By Product

• Carpets

• Seat Covers

• Curtains

• Others

By Material

• Wool/Nylon Blend Fabric

• Natural Leather

• Synthetic Leather

• Other

By Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket



