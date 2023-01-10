D&J Mechanical, LLC’s Heat Pump Installation Service Offered in Levant, Maine

D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Truck for Heat Pump Services Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Levant, Maine homeowners and business owners looking for a trustworthy heat pump installer can rely on D&J Mechanical, LLC for heat pump services.

LEVANT, MAINE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected local company D&J Mechanical, LLC announces the availability of the company’s heat pump services in Levant, Maine. With the addition of Levant, the heat pump specialist now serves six towns in Penobscot County, thirteen towns in Piscataquis County, and three towns in Somerset County.

Heating is a central issue for Maine residents and business owners. Temperatures regularly drop to 15°F and lower in winter, with central parts of the state experiencing very cold conditions. Access to efficient heating is essential in this environment, and heat pumps are fast becoming the preferred solution. D&J Mechanical, LLC supplies advanced mini-split systems and trusted repair services to communities in Central Maine.

"We're proud to offer our heat pump installation service in Levant, Maine," said Dan Hartford from D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, as they offer outstanding quality and industry-leading performance. Along with our proven heat pump solutions, we also offer reliable installation services, ongoing maintenance contracts, and prompt emergency repairs. As a qualified Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, we help clients maximize their rebates and lower their energy bills over time."

Located near Corinth, Maine, Levant is a historic town located in Penobscot County in the heart of Maine. With a peaceful location and small population of 3,000, local residents have enough time and space to enjoy Central Maine and its many lakes. Levant was founded in 1802 as Kenduskeag Plantation. The town took on its current name a few years later, in 1813. Today, Levant is home to many families and businesses, all of whom deserve quality heating solutions.

D&J Mechanical, LLC offers a complete heating, cooling, and ventilation service in Levant and the surrounding area. Along with heat pump installation, they also specialize in HVAC maintenance and repair services.

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a proud local business owned and operated by Dan Hartford. As part of the local community, Dan knows what it takes to support Maine residents and business owners. D&J Mechanical, LLC supplies great products, leading services, and friendly customer support where it's needed the most. Dan has more than 10 years of HVAC experience, and he looks forward to supporting more customers in the months and years ahead. D&J Mechanical, LLC is excited to expand its heat pump installation service into Levant and the surrounding area.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

Heat Pump Installer Serving Corinth, Maine, Exeter, Maine, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Guilford, Garland, and more