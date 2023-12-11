Cute Printable Reindeer Party Hats As Christmas Party Supplies Now Available

Cute Printable Reindeer Party Hat / Paper Crown / Christmas Party Supplies Outlined Coloring Version: Cute Reindeer Party Hat / Paper Crown Printable / Christmas Party Supplies Printable Christmas Paper Crowns including Santa, Snowman, Reindeer and Elf Printable Christmas Paper Crowns including Snowman, Gingerbread Man, Reindeer and Christmas Tree TwoFish Logo

Cute reindeer party hats available as printable Christmas party supplies for holiday parties, winter festivals, and school or church events.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, TwoFish announces the availability of printable cute reindeer party hats. The party hats are fun additions as Christmas party supplies for parents and teachers who are planning Christmas parties and holiday celebrations. The paper crowns feature a cute reindeer design with antlers and a red nose, using TwoFish’s style of simple shapes and classic colors.

The cute reindeer party hats are available in two versions. The full-color version is ready to print, make and wear. The outlined version can be used as a fun Christmas party craft activity for kids to color, design, and decorate.

The reindeer party hats can be purchased individually or in sets of four designs. One set of Christmas paper crowns includes Santa Claus, Elf, Reindeer, and Snowman. A second set of party hats includes a Reindeer, Snowman, Gingerbread Man, and Christmas Tree. These paper crowns are fun to wear at holiday celebrations, Christmas parties, winter festivals, and school or church events.

One of TwoFish’s customers who purchased the reindeer party hat wrote a review saying, “So cute and easy to print and cut out.”

A daycare director who purchased party hats designed by TwoFish said, “We were looking for something fun for the kids to wear that didn't cover their faces entirely. These crowns/party hats exceeded our expectations! Everyone loves them!”

A customer who is a teacher said, “These were so simple to assemble and the kids in my class loved them!”

For party planners looking for fun Christmas party supplies, these party hats make excellent party favors for adorable photo opportunities at Christmas parties and to make parties more memorable for guests. In addition to being great party supplies, these reindeer party hats can be used as performance costumes and props for imaginary pretend play during story time.

TwoFish created a fully adjustable headband design, making the party hats very easy to size on the heads of kids and adults. The adjustable headband design minimizes the time, frustration, and stress that party planners endure when properly sizing party hats for guests.

Customers can purchase the printable reindeer party hats as well as the cute Christmas party hats at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy. In addition, school teachers can find and purchase these cute party hats for classroom room parties, winter festivals, and school holiday events at Teachers Pay Teachers.

After purchasing online, customers can download the designs and start making their paper crowns immediately. Because these party hats are printable, customers can make as many as they need for all of their party guests.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more.

Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

