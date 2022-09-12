D&J Mechanical, LLC Helps Residents & Businesses with Heat Pump Installations in Corinth, Maine

D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Residents and businesses in Corinth, Maine can now rely on D&J Mechanical, LLC, a heat pump installer they can trust for high-quality heat pump installations.

CORINTH, MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&J Mechanical, LLC, a leading HVAC company in Central Maine, announces the expansion of its heat pump installation service for residents and business owners in Corinth, Maine. The HVAC company now serves three towns in Penobscot County including Exeter, Garland and Corinth.

The weather in Central Maine drops to 15 °F and lower during the winter months. Access to efficient heating is essential in this environment, and heat pumps are the perfect tool for the job. D&J Mechanical, LLC supports the local community with Mitsubishi mini-split systems and more.

Corinth is a small town in Penobscot County, which is situated in the beating heart of Maine. Settled in the 1790s and incorporated in 1811, Corinth is a proud community surrounded by rich agricultural fields. The historic Robyville Bridge lies on the south side of town, and the vibrant city of Bangor is just 18 miles away. Like other places in Penobscot County, Corinth gets very cold during winter, with quality heating solutions helping to ensure a great quality of life.

D&J Mechanical, LLC specializes in heat pump services including installation, maintenance, and repair. As a trusted heat pump installer, the company offers great service and quality workmanship you can rely on.

"We're very excited to be expanding our heat pump installation service to Corinth," said Dan Hartford, owner of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "Our heat pump solutions are built to last, including renowned Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump systems. We offer a complete heat pump installation service, alongside ongoing maintenance and repair services. We are an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, which means our customers benefit from Efficiency Maine rebates."

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a proud Maine business owned and operated by Dan Hartford. With more than 10 years of HVAC experience across Maine, Dan knows what it takes to support local residents and business owners. Over the years, D&J Mechanical, LLC has become known for its powerful combination of great products, leading services, and friendly customer support. D&J Mechanical, LLC is excited to expand its heat pump installation service in Corinth, Maine and the surrounding area.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.