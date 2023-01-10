Delays on I-80 WB in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound should be on alert for delays due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 229, just west of the Buckhorn exit (Route 45).

Motorists should expect delays in travel while crews clean up the area of the crash.

Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, watch for possible lane changes, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

