Senate Bill 122 Printer's Number 0012

PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 45701, carrying Pennsylvania Route 403 over the Conemaugh River between Johnstown City and West Taylor Township, Cambria County, as the Captain Raymond W. Callahan, Jr., Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8574, carrying State Route 1021 over Clearfield Creek between Reade Township and White Township, Cambria County, as the CPL Reid Rex Ross 3 BT 26 Marine Reg. Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 56008, carrying Pennsylvania Route 403 over Stonycreek River in Johnstown City, Cambria County, as the Sgt. John C. Alaimo Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8444, carrying US Route 219 over Pennsylvania Route 56, also known as Scalp Avenue, in Richland Township, Cambria County, as the PFC Stanley Albert Stys Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8547, located on State Route 1002, Cambria Township, Cambria County, as the PFC Cyril T. Yeckley Memorial Bridge; and making repeals.