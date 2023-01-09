Senate Bill 96 Printer's Number 0009

Submit Release
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8537, carrying Pennsylvania Route 869 over a tributary of the Little Conemaugh River in Jackson Township, Cambria County, as the Sergeant Vance Stephan Keslar Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8392, carrying Pennsylvania Route 53 over Bruebaker Run in Dean Township, Cambria County, as the U.S. Army Technical Sergeant Joseph F. Johnston Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 43267, on that portion of State Route 3041, also known as Dishong Mountain Road, over U.S. Route 22 in Jackson Township, Cambria County, as the Technical Sergeant Mike Capelli Memorial Bridge; and making a repeal.

