9 Years Later Food Poverty Still Knows NO Color or Region

What is the depth of your love and quality of your service for people, specifically poor people? Take action today and help someone in need.

MONROVIA, MD, UNITED STATES , January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published recently by the Associated Press:

“Poverty is spreading at record levels across many groups, from underemployed workers and suburban families to the poorest poor. More discouraged workers are giving up on the job market, leaving them vulnerable as unemployment aid begins to run out. Suburbs are seeing increases in poverty [too].”

Dr. Cornell West of The Poverty Tour says, “You can’t lead people unless you love people and you cant save people unless you serve people.”

About Stephen's Family

Stephen McDow's creative spirit and professionalism is due to his family lineage. Stephen is the son of Wanda Spence, SAG/AFTRA actress. He is also the grandson of a retired elementary school teacher, Mediel W. Spence and an African-American business man – William A. D. Spence I who, along with his brothers, started and successfully ran one of the first African American owned trucking companies in the state of Virginia – during the Jim Crow South. Stephen is great-great-nephew to Joseph L. Pierce, one of the first African American graduates of the Wharton School of Business, and the first African-American Partner/Broker/CPA at the John R. Pinkett Insurance Company in Washington, DC, based in the Shaw neighborhood from 1932 until 1992. Pinkett Insurance company was the first African American owned and operated insurance company in Washington, DC. Stephen is also great-great-nephew to Delilah W. Pierce, a nationally and internationally known artist, curator, educator, and advocate.

