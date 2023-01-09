Broaden Range Of Applications With Right-Angle SMA Plugs For Micro-Coax Cable
Amphenol RF expands its reverse polarity SMA product offerings with right-angle connectors designed for flexible micro-coax cable types.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our popular SMA product family with reverse polarity right-angle plug configurations designed to accommodate a variety of flexible micro-coax cable types. These right-angle RP-SMA connectors offer a more accessible and secure connection with the 90-degree shape. They feature a threaded coupling mechanism that is ideal for vibration resistance which may be a concern in industrial automation, cellular infrastructure and base stations.
RP-SMA connectors are engineered with all of the same features and benefits as the standard SMA interface. They are manufactured with gold-plated brass bodies, gold-plated, beryllium copper contacts and stainless steel retaining rings and offer excellent electrical performance up to 7 GHz. The right-angle geometry makes the connector and cable more compact and are well-suited for applications with space constraints. These RP-SMA plugs protect and improve the longevity of the cable from the effects of bending. The micro-coax cable types these connectors are designed to accommodate offer a high degree of flexibility and can stabilize the electrical characteristics even if bent, while providing good thermal resistance.
The RP-SMA right-angle plugs join a robust portfolio of standard reverse polarity products available currently from Amphenol RF. These compact connectors are a versatile RF interconnect that can be used across verticals for new and existing technologies.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
