Walters sworn in as new State Superintendent of Public Instruction

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 9, 2023) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters was sworn in at the State Capitol today beginning his four-year term. “It is an honor to be elected and serve as the next State Superintendent. I look forward to giving Oklahoma students the best opportunity to learn from the great teachers here in Oklahoma,” Walters said. “We have some of the most amazing and high performing teachers in this state and keeping it that way is a top priority of my administration. I will audit every educational dollar, fight to increase teacher pay and evaluate best practices. The next four years my focus will ensure we are putting Oklahoma’s students first. We will do what is best for the schools, students, parents and teachers. I look forward to working with Governor Stitt, the Legislature and the State Board of Education to empower parents, increase teacher pay, protect girls’ sports and keep the fundamentals of Oklahoma’s educational system at the forefront during my tenure.” Most recently, Walters served as the Executive Director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO) and serves as the Secretary of Education. Born and raised in Oklahoma, he taught at McAlester public schools before transitioning into the nonprofit sector. He and his wife, Katie, have four children and live in Oklahoma City. ###