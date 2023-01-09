Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,315 in the last 365 days.

Walters sworn in as new State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Posted by rob.crissinger on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 3:57pm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 9, 2023) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters was sworn in at the State Capitol today beginning his four-year term.

“It is an honor to be elected and serve as the next State Superintendent. I look forward to giving Oklahoma students the best opportunity to learn from the great teachers here in Oklahoma,” Walters said. “We have some of the most amazing and high performing teachers in this state and keeping it that way is a top priority of my administration. I will audit every educational dollar, fight to increase teacher pay and evaluate best practices. The next four years my focus will ensure we are putting Oklahoma’s students first. We will do what is best for the schools, students, parents and teachers. I look forward to working with Governor Stitt, the Legislature and the State Board of Education to empower parents, increase teacher pay, protect girls’ sports and keep the fundamentals of Oklahoma’s educational system at the forefront during my tenure.”

Most recently, Walters served as the Executive Director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO) and serves as the Secretary of Education. Born and raised in Oklahoma, he taught at McAlester public schools before transitioning into the nonprofit sector. He and his wife, Katie, have four children and live in Oklahoma City.

###

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters  

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters

You just read:

Walters sworn in as new State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.