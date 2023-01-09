Governor Abbott Appoints Trevino To Texas Workforce Commission

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Albert Trevino to the Texas Workforce Commission for a term set to expire February 1, 2023. The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas.

Albert Trevino of Harlingen is a retired patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol. He has nearly 33 years of combined law enforcement and border patrol experience, with 21 years of service to Local 3307 of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), where he served as executive vice president. He is the current elected national treasurer of the NBPC. Previously, he served as a police instructor, background investigator and patrol officer for the Harlingen Police Department. He is a 3rd degree knight of the Knights of Columbus, former member of the City of Harlingen Tennis Advisory Board, and former volunteer for Little League Baseball. Trevino received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Texas Southmost College.