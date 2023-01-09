In Honor of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, ResusciTech Donating 1,000 CPR Training Certificates
RI-based company aims to make life-saving skills intuitive and accessible for everyone
After witnessing these on-field heroics, we knew we wanted to give others that same amazing power to save someone’s life”PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the heroic efforts of the first responders who one week ago helped save the life of pro-football player Damar Hamlin, the CPR training and certification platform ResusciTech today announced it is donating CPR certificates to 1,000 people who successfully complete training.
— ResusciTech co-founder and CEO Abigail Kohler
“We were among the millions of people across the country who watched in horror as Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football last week. Fortunately, with the help of CPR and an AED, first responders were able to bring the Buffalo Bills' safety back to life,” said ResusciTech co-founder and CEO Abigail Kohler. “After witnessing these on-field heroics, as well as the outpouring of support and generosity from football fans in the following hours and days, we knew we wanted to give others that same amazing power to save someone’s life.”
ResusciTech’s Smart Certification™ app enables users to become CPR trained and certified in 90 minutes or less using just a cushion and a smartphone. Not only do users have access to informational videos and learning activities, the app - which features patent-pending technology - gives them guided, hands-on chest compression practice with real-time feedback. Upon a successful skills evaluation, users can choose to receive CPR certification that follows OSHA and American Heart Association guidelines.
The app and all of its training material, including its proprietary feedback technology, are all free and available to anyone who wants to learn CPR and practice chest compressions. For those who want or need proof of certification, there is normally a $75 fee. However, as part of this initiative, the company is waiving that fee for 1,000 people. After those certificates are claimed, ResusciTech is offering $10 off the certification fee until March 1. Action-oriented, mission-driven community leaders who'd like to help communicate this opportunity are invited to reach out to the company.
“What happened to this young, talented athlete is a stark reminder that an emergency can happen at any time. It left many people in our community wondering how they would respond if faced with tragedy,” Kohler said. “The more people we have who feel empowered to take action during an emergency situation the better off we all are. If we can give someone the extra confidence they need to save a life, we’ll consider that a success.”
About ResusciTech
Founded in 2018 by two undergraduate Brown University engineering students, ResusciTech developed a patent-pending, smartphone-based CPR feedback technology with the goal of improving outcomes in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. This technology is utilized in the company's flagship product, SMART Certification, an app that provides CPR training and uses proprietary smartphone-based feedback technology to perform skills evaluation and issue CPR certification.
