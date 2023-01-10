Legacy Traditional Schools Celebrates Cibolo Campus Opening With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The public charter school will provide tuition-free education to PreK-8 students.
The Cibolo campus marks the next stage of our growth as we expand our academic reach in Texas and further our mission of building lifelong learners and good citizens.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Traditional Schools, a network of tuition-free public schools, welcomed Cibolo families and community members to commemorate the opening of its new campus on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
— Dr. Mechiel Rozas
More than 500 attendees enjoyed guided building tours, food, and other family-friendly attractions in the new 87,000-square-foot building. It consists of 47 classrooms, offices, a gym, athletic fields, a library, a piano lab, an indoor basketball court, an artificial turf soccer field, and a commercial kitchen and cafeteria. Legacy Traditional School - Cibolo is Legacy's fourth location in Texas and spans 16 acres.
“We are excited to extend Legacy’s well-rounded curriculum and state-of-the-art facilities to help meet the needs of Texas families,” said Dr. Mechiel Rozas, Superintendent of Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas. “This campus marks the next stage of our growth as we expand our academic reach in Texas and further our mission of building lifelong learners and good citizens.”
Legacy Traditional Schools offers a well-rounded curriculum that emphasizes all areas of academic study, including the arts, physical education, extensive athletics, and extracurricular activities. Students are encouraged to be engaged citizens and active members of their communities.
Legacy Traditional Schools breaks ground on its new Alamo Ranch campus located in northwest San Antonio on Jan. 25, 2023, during National School Choice Week.
For additional information about Legacy Traditional School - Cibolo, visit https://texas.legacytraditional.org/cibolo.
