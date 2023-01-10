Rosemark System Now an Approved Delaware EVV Vendor

The Rosemark System has been leading the home care management software industry for more than 25 years. Now an approved EVV vendor for Delaware home care agencies, Rosemark offers industry-leading customer care and customizable home care software.

Rosemark System meets 21st Century Cures Act and Delaware Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance requirements for electronic visit verification in Delaware

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to requirements mandated by the 21st Century Cures Act, the Delaware Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance (DMMA) has instituted electronic visit verification (EVV) for all home care agencies that bill Medicaid. Rosemark System is now an approved vendor that seamlessly works with the state aggregator, Sandata.

The Rosemark System is a home care management software used by home care agencies across the globe, primarily in the United States and Canada. Working with franchises and independent agencies, Rosemark leads the industry in customer service, offering high-touch, responsive, and knowledgeable assistance.

“We are already working with agencies in Delaware, and we have a history of working with Sandata in other states, so we’re excited to launch our software as one of the state’s approved EVV vendors,” said Rosemark System Product Owner Robin Tuck.

Jim Smith, the owner of Visiting Angels of New Castle County, has been using the Rosemark System since he opened his agency in 2008.

“For fifteen years, they have grown with us and supported us every step of the way as one of our most valued business partners,” Smith said of Rosemark. “The program is user-friendly, easy to train with new hires, and continues to innovate with State and Federal requirements.

“Its EVV platform allows us to seamlessly record events and transmit them to Managed Care Organizations for claims and billing. The employee app for clocking in and out connects easily to our Kronos payroll system for a seamless, error-free payroll delivery. Their support team never lets us down.”

Adding EVV as a tool for home care agencies that bill Medicaid in Delaware is beneficial for a variety of reasons. In addition to providing enhanced communication between the office and the field, caregivers can use Rosemark’s Caregiver Mobile App to clock in and out, view scheduled shifts and related details, receive and respond to shift offers, check care plans, record activities of daily living/tasks, and review agency announcements.

Home care agencies that use caregiver management software find substantial benefits in switching from manual to automated day-to-day processes. By streamlining workflows, agencies are able to recruit and retain quality caregivers, master compliance, better manage their time, and build their businesses.

Value-driven agencies seeking a reliable software with innovative features and industry-leading customer support turn to the Rosemark System to manage their operations. A vendor that doesn’t force all agencies to fit one single mold, Rosemark allows each customer to utilize the features that fit their needs, with integrations for third-party vendors such as Quickbooks, Home Care Pulse, and Tapcheck. Scheduling, authorizations, and care plans are all designed specifically for the care of each client with our partners’ unique needs in mind.