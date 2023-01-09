Submit Release
Super Tag raffle deadline Jan. 31

Purchase a ticket for a chance to win an epic hunt and raise money for conservation

1/9/2023 7:53:47 PM

Cheyenne - Wyoming Super Tag hunts have a reputation for being epic and many hunters dream of the chance to draw one of 10 premier licenses in the Cowboy State. For those seeking a once-in-a-lifetime hunt, there are only a few days left to enter the Super Tag raffle. The deadline to buy tickets is midnight Jan. 31. 

In addition, hunters who purchase a Super Tag raffle ticket during the month of January will be entered into a drawing for an OSCAR8 Spotting Scope donated by Sig Sauer — a premium spotting scope with extra-low dispersion and high light transmittance glass. 

The Super Tag raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, gray wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. 

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Since 2014 the Super Tag raffle has raised more than $9.2 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. Last year 124,602 tickets were sold, which amounted to over $1.6 million for important wildlife projects.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

