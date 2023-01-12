Village of Lombard, Illinois Proclaims January 2023 to be National Radon Action Month
Village of Lombard President, Keith G. Giagnorio, has proclaimed January 2023 as the Radon Action Month to raise awareness about radon and radon testing.LOMBARD, IL, UNITED SATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EPA has designated January as National Radon Action Month to increase awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant construction techniques. In addition, Village of Lombard President, Keith G. Giagnorio, has proclaimed January 2023 as the Radon Action Month to raise awareness about radon and radon testing.
“With our North American headquarters being in Lombard, we sincerely appreciate this proclamation by Village of Lombard President Giagnorio in our community,” says Zan Jones, Vice President for Radonova, Inc.
In response to the proclamation, Radonova teamed up with the Village of Lombard at their Fall Blood Drive to provide radon education and test kits for local blood donors. "We wanted to thank blood donors and Lombard for recognizing Radon Action Month," says Joseph Gould, Digital Sales Representative for Radonova, Inc. "It was great to be able to tell people in our community about the health hazards of radon and provide them with a test kit for their homes."
Radioactive radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide, according to the EPA. It is responsible for over 1,400 lung cancer cases in Illinois each year, according to the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists. “By signing this proclamation Lombard has joined other communities across Illinois and the United States who are committed to reducing lung cancer and the harmful effects of radon,” continues Jones.
A study conducted by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) found that 41% of homes in Illinois have high radioactive radon levels. The EPA recommends Illinois homeowners check their radon levels every two years. Radon is an odorless, colorless gas that forms when the uranium in natural stone below a home or building decays. The gas produces harmful radioactive atoms that become caught in the lungs when people breathe. Radon seeps into homes and buildings through cracks and by pushing through the concrete in foundations, and crawl spaces.
Radon levels found in homes can vary depending on ventilation, construction methods, geography, and weather. Radon levels can also vary from home to home within the same neighborhood and can change from season to season as the soil around a home grows drier or wetter. The only way to know the radon level in a home or building is to test. If radon levels are high, then radon mitigation systems can be installed by certified radon professionals to reduce radon levels to below the actionable limit – sometimes by as much as 99%.
Radonova, Inc. would like to thank Village of Lombard President Giagnorio for improving radon awareness in Lombard and helping to prevent radon induced lung cancer. Through collective action we can help ensure healthy indoor air quality and reduce lung cancer in Illinois.
