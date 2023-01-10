Single Family Homes Sales Drop 41.1% in December vs. Prior Year in Prime Boston MetroWest Luxury Markets

December Market Data By Town Jonathan Slater, The MBA Agent, Named Boston Magazine Top Producer

The number of sold single family homes for Brookline, Newton, Wellesley & Weston (collectively) declined 41.1% for the month of December 2022 vs. December 2021.

This year over year decline in units sold for December is one of the biggest we've seen in quite a while.” — Jonathan Slater, MBA (HBS)

CHESTNUT HILL, MA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 2022 saw a big drop of 41.1% in the number of single family home sales for the prime Boston MetroWest connumities of Brookline, Newton, Wellesley, and Weston as inventory builds.

Other highlights for single family home sales in December 2022 include:

Brookline

* Active units listed on market increased by 33.3% from 9 to 12 listings

* Sold units decreased 60.0% from 15 to 6 homes

Newton

* Active units listed on market increased by 161.1% from 18 to 47 listings

* Sold units decreased 48.5% from 68 to 35 homes

Wellesley

* Active units listed on market increased 144.4% from 9 to 22 listings

* Average days on market increased 51.3% from 71 to 118 days

Weston

* Months inventory on market increased 220.0% from .93 to 2.98 months

* Price changes for 2022 increased by 68.4% from 38 to 64 price changes versus 2021

See link to study here: https://www.mbaagent.com/2023/01/09/december-2022-market-study-sales-drop-41-1-vs-prior-year-for-single-family-homes-in-prime-metrowest-luxury-markets/