MEETING NOTICE: Pesticide Advisory Committee (PAC) will be meeting virtually on January 25th

January 9, 2023

ANNAPOLIS- The Pesticide Advisory Committee (PAC) will be meeting on January 25, 2023, from 10 am to 12 pm. This will be a virtual meeting featuring Dr. Sin Urban with the Department of Health who will be providing an update on pesticide analytic capabilities.

Interested parties can contact the Pesticide Regulation Section at 410-841-5710 or at pest.reg@maryland.gov for information on how to join the meeting.