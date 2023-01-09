Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,122 in the last 365 days.

MEETING NOTICE: Pesticide Advisory Committee (PAC) will be meeting virtually on January 25th

ANNAPOLIS- The Pesticide Advisory Committee (PAC) will be meeting on January 25, 2023, from 10 am to 12 pm. This will be a virtual meeting featuring Dr. Sin Urban with the Department of Health who will be providing an update on pesticide analytic capabilities.
Interested parties can contact the Pesticide Regulation Section at 410-841-5710 or at pest.reg@maryland.gov for information on how to join the meeting.

You just read:

MEETING NOTICE: Pesticide Advisory Committee (PAC) will be meeting virtually on January 25th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.