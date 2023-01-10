Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,865 in the last 365 days.

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event Opens Call for Speakers

MPC2023

Join MPC23, the 13th Annual Conference and Expo this August in Atlanta

We’re on track to deliver our strongest agenda yet in 2023 as we assess the near-term future of digital commerce with leaders in the space.”
— Marla Ellerman

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, has opened its call for speakers for MPC23, the organization’s 13th annual conference and expo, to be held August 2023 in Atlanta. Event organizers are inviting fintech, payments and financial services leaders to share insights on digital commerce, cryptocurrencies and emerging technologies and trends, with additional details on the conference to be disclosed throughout the month of January.

Marla Ellerman, Executive Director, MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, called this year’s event a show-stopper. “MPC has historically attracted the sharpest minds in banking, fintech, payments and paytech,” she said. “We’re on track to deliver our strongest agenda yet in 2023 as we assess the near-term future of digital commerce with leaders in the space.”

Ellerman went on to say that experts from Google, PayPal, Grubhub, Lyft and many other innovators have taken the stage at MPG. We encourage you to consider Joining them and making MPC23 our best event yet!

Commerce ecosystem explored

MPC has opened its call for experts to tackle these subjects, as experts strive to make payments more seamless, secure, intelligent, agile and accessible. Hot topics on deck include the following:

APls, lnteroperablllty

Banking
Branch transformation
Emerging Card Issuance solutions
Faster payments
KYC, risk management
Mobile, digital banking

Bllllng & Payments
Disruption - cards, real-time payments (use-cases)
Insurance
Merchant Settlement
RFP (request for pay)
Modernization of Payments
Digital Wallets

Blockchaln / cryptocurrencles
-Traditional fl and Defi bridge
-Institutional Crypto - disruptive finance
-Crypto-Fi - financial services of Web3

Financial Services
Alternative Finance
Bill Pay
-BNPL
Cross-border payments
Digital commerce
Embedded Finance

Legislative, Regulatory landscapes Market Research, Analysis Metaverse

Merchant Services
App Marketplace
Merchant Acquiring
Payment Facilitation
Saas, Solutions Selling Vertical Markets

Non-Conventional Payments
Cross-border Payments
Real-time Payments
Central Bank Digital Currencies
Account-to-Account
And anything that isn't card, check, or ACHAML, KYC

Security & Fraud
-Automated, Al-based solutions
Digital Identity
Emerging Threats (ATO, etc.)

Technology
-5G
Connections - frictionless transactions
Contactless payment schemes
Data Analytics; Al
Logistics; Supply Chain
POS, Cloud-based, hardware-based
-Telecom
Unattended Solutions

X-as-a-Platform
Crypto
Embedded Payments
Enablement
RTP

MPC encourages payments, banking and fintech professionals to join these discussions and submit their proposals for keynotes, workshops and panel discussions by Feb. 15, 2023.

About MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing. For more information, visit: https://mobilepaymentconference.com/ and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/

Dale Laszig
DSL Direct LLC
+1 9739557401
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event Opens Call for Speakers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.