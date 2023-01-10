MPC: The Digital Commerce Event Opens Call for Speakers
Join MPC23, the 13th Annual Conference and Expo this August in Atlanta
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, has opened its call for speakers for MPC23, the organization’s 13th annual conference and expo, to be held August 2023 in Atlanta. Event organizers are inviting fintech, payments and financial services leaders to share insights on digital commerce, cryptocurrencies and emerging technologies and trends, with additional details on the conference to be disclosed throughout the month of January.
Marla Ellerman, Executive Director, MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, called this year’s event a show-stopper. “MPC has historically attracted the sharpest minds in banking, fintech, payments and paytech,” she said. “We’re on track to deliver our strongest agenda yet in 2023 as we assess the near-term future of digital commerce with leaders in the space.”
Ellerman went on to say that experts from Google, PayPal, Grubhub, Lyft and many other innovators have taken the stage at MPG. We encourage you to consider Joining them and making MPC23 our best event yet!
Commerce ecosystem explored
MPC has opened its call for experts to tackle these subjects, as experts strive to make payments more seamless, secure, intelligent, agile and accessible. Hot topics on deck include the following:
APls, lnteroperablllty
Banking
Branch transformation
Emerging Card Issuance solutions
Faster payments
KYC, risk management
Mobile, digital banking
Bllllng & Payments
Disruption - cards, real-time payments (use-cases)
Insurance
Merchant Settlement
RFP (request for pay)
Modernization of Payments
Digital Wallets
Blockchaln / cryptocurrencles
-Traditional fl and Defi bridge
-Institutional Crypto - disruptive finance
-Crypto-Fi - financial services of Web3
Financial Services
Alternative Finance
Bill Pay
-BNPL
Cross-border payments
Digital commerce
Embedded Finance
Legislative, Regulatory landscapes Market Research, Analysis Metaverse
Merchant Services
App Marketplace
Merchant Acquiring
Payment Facilitation
Saas, Solutions Selling Vertical Markets
Non-Conventional Payments
Cross-border Payments
Real-time Payments
Central Bank Digital Currencies
Account-to-Account
And anything that isn't card, check, or ACHAML, KYC
Security & Fraud
-Automated, Al-based solutions
Digital Identity
Emerging Threats (ATO, etc.)
Technology
-5G
Connections - frictionless transactions
Contactless payment schemes
Data Analytics; Al
Logistics; Supply Chain
POS, Cloud-based, hardware-based
-Telecom
Unattended Solutions
X-as-a-Platform
Crypto
Embedded Payments
Enablement
RTP
MPC encourages payments, banking and fintech professionals to join these discussions and submit their proposals for keynotes, workshops and panel discussions by Feb. 15, 2023.
About MPC: The Digital Commerce Event
MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing. For more information, visit: https://mobilepaymentconference.com/ and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/
