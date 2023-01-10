MPC: The Digital Commerce Event Opens Call for Speakers

MPC2023

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, has opened its call for speakers for MPC23, the organization’s 13th annual conference and expo, to be held August 2023 in Atlanta. Event organizers are inviting fintech, payments and financial services leaders to share insights on digital commerce, cryptocurrencies and emerging technologies and trends, with additional details on the conference to be disclosed throughout the month of January.

Marla Ellerman, Executive Director, MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, called this year’s event a show-stopper. “MPC has historically attracted the sharpest minds in banking, fintech, payments and paytech,” she said. “We’re on track to deliver our strongest agenda yet in 2023 as we assess the near-term future of digital commerce with leaders in the space.”

Ellerman went on to say that experts from Google, PayPal, Grubhub, Lyft and many other innovators have taken the stage at MPG. We encourage you to consider Joining them and making MPC23 our best event yet!

Commerce ecosystem explored

MPC has opened its call for experts to tackle these subjects, as experts strive to make payments more seamless, secure, intelligent, agile and accessible. Hot topics on deck include the following:

APls, lnteroperablllty

Banking

Branch transformation

Emerging Card Issuance solutions

Faster payments

KYC, risk management

Mobile, digital banking

Bllllng & Payments

Disruption - cards, real-time payments (use-cases)

Insurance

Merchant Settlement

RFP (request for pay)

Modernization of Payments

Digital Wallets

Blockchaln / cryptocurrencles

-Traditional fl and Defi bridge

-Institutional Crypto - disruptive finance

-Crypto-Fi - financial services of Web3

Financial Services

Alternative Finance

Bill Pay

-BNPL

Cross-border payments

Digital commerce

Embedded Finance

Legislative, Regulatory landscapes Market Research, Analysis Metaverse

Merchant Services

App Marketplace

Merchant Acquiring

Payment Facilitation

Saas, Solutions Selling Vertical Markets

Non-Conventional Payments

Cross-border Payments

Real-time Payments

Central Bank Digital Currencies

Account-to-Account

And anything that isn't card, check, or ACHAML, KYC

Security & Fraud

-Automated, Al-based solutions

Digital Identity

Emerging Threats (ATO, etc.)

Technology

-5G

Connections - frictionless transactions

Contactless payment schemes

Data Analytics; Al

Logistics; Supply Chain

POS, Cloud-based, hardware-based

-Telecom

Unattended Solutions

X-as-a-Platform

Crypto

Embedded Payments

Enablement

RTP

MPC encourages payments, banking and fintech professionals to join these discussions and submit their proposals for keynotes, workshops and panel discussions by Feb. 15, 2023.

About MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing. For more information, visit: https://mobilepaymentconference.com/ and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/