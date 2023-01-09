OrganaBio Launches New Website

OrganaBio, LLC launches a brand-new website at www.organabio.com. The new website expounds on OrganaBio's mission to empower and strengthen customers' people, processes, and products on their journey to commercialization and embraces the colorful culture of OrganaBio's headquarters in Miami.

Browse OrganaBio's comprehensive, easily digestible, and easy to navigate website for information demonstrating how the company is a growing leader in the Contract Technology Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO) space for cell therapy and clinical services:

OrganaBio's portfolio of ethically sourced human tissue and tissue-derived cells are designed for the development of allogeneic cell therapies.

Products are provided in various formats and with customizable specifications, delivery available on the same or next day after collection (location dependent).

Products are offered "off-the-shelf", ready to ship for preclinical research and in custom and cGMP-compliant formats for clinical development and manufacturing.

Customers can access product inventory and select products based on donor characteristics such as gender, age, race, ethnicity, blood type, HLA genotype, immunophenotype, CMV/EBV status, BMI, and smoking status.

Assay development and analytical testing for customers available through the on-site analytical testing and QC core, equipped within a full-service laboratory and state-of-the-art equipment

OrganaBio staff manage IRB approvals, physician training, donor identification, screening, qualification, and relationship maintenance through two wholly-owned subsidiaries – HemaCenter and GaiaGift.

"The OrganaBio team has worked diligently in the last four years to think critically about industry bottlenecks that impede the process of advanced therapies reaching patients in a timely and economical way and to craft solutions that address these issues. We are very proud to showcase our wealth of expertise and capabilities to serve the regenerative medicine industry via our new website."

– OrganaBio CEO, Justin Irizarry

"OrganaBio prides itself on being a responsive, flexible, and nimble partner for stakeholders in regenerative medicine, from emergent biotech companies in infancy to multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical companies. We're very excited to communicate our portfolio of integrated products and solutions more effectively to the industry and to continue to advance the development of cell-based therapies."

– OrganaBio Vice President, Corporate Development, Dr. Priya Baraniak

Attending Phacilitate at Advanced Therapies Week in Miami between January 17-20? Please join us for a private pre-conference reception during Phacilitate Advanced Therapies Week (#ATW23). Mingle with other leaders in cell therapy, regenerative medicine, immunotherapy, and cell therapy manufacturing and tour our cGMP manufacturing facility located 30 minutes away from the Miami Beach Convention Center.

About OrganaBio

OrganaBio is a robust and reliable biotech solutions provider for cell therapy and immunotherapy developers. OrganaBio has opened doors to a new Contract Technology Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO) paradigm that involves a passionate commitment to ethically accelerate the deployment of cell therapies through making accessible, critical resources that are essential for therapeutics development. The company's products and services span the full development lifecycle – from proprietary tissue supply chains and cellular starting materials (e.g. MSCs, HSCs, NK cells, T cells, etc.) to expert development, testing, and other support services that expedite the path to clinical translation within our state-of-the-art, ready-to-use cGMP manufacturing facility, enabling the rapid and economical manufacture of clinical materials.

OrganaBio believes in a paradigm where new CTDMO partnerships are needed to support a variety of organizations with a common mindset – one to accelerate the deployment of advanced therapies from its pre-clinical stages to scaling up towards global commercialization. OrganaBio's commitment to provide access to these critical resources essential for therapeutic development ensures our partners are given the flexibility and agility to significantly reduce manufacturing cost and timelines through our state-of-the-art donor management facilities and remain committed to a culture of ethically sourcing raw materials from healthy donors, fully consented under IRB-approved protocols and in accordance with US FDA 21 CFR 1271.

