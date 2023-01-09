The Historic Carter Mansion Near Joplin, MO to Auction Via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Restored Victorian Era mansion with original details The Carter Mansion & The Carriage House Stunning original details Historic Carthage on U.S. Route 66 Private, gated 12+ acre property

In cooperation with Stephanie Willis of Realty Executives Tri-States, The Historic Carter Mansion will auction in January via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enjoy privacy on your twelve-plus acre estate with not one, but two Mansions. The Carter Mansion and The Carriage House will auction in January via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Stephanie Willis of Realty Executives Tri-States. Currently listed for $3.1 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 19–25 January, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Step back into a bygone era inside the 130-plus-year-old Victorian-era Carter Mansion dripping in period details. Original materials and finishes delight you inside, from stained glass windows, marble lintels, and intricate woodworking to crystal chandeliers and soaring ceilings, some with coffered beams, others with delicate lacelike ornament. When you need to travel to the second home, access the private underground walkway protecting you from the weathering outdoors. In The Carriage House, vintage flourishes are everywhere, but many modern amenities include a security system, water softener and reverse osmosis system, and an elevator. Stately brick facades and charming front porches with double entry doors greet you and your guests. Enjoy a private, gated drive, a gazebo, a pond, and a tree-lined lawn. Still, there is ample opportunity to add your own chapter to this historic property's story. Possibilities abound, from a charming bed and breakfast to a corporate retreat to a grand family vacation compound.



“We are excited to be offering this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history such as The Carter Mansion. We are thrilled to offer our network of buyers the opportunity to purchase such an exclusive estate. Naming your price for properties like this is a rarity in the market and interested buyers should register to bid before it’s too late." - Rick Bradford, Business Development, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Situated on historic Route 66, Carthage is nicknamed America's Maple Leaf City. Every October, a festival celebrates its many maple trees as they blanket the town in orange, red, and yellow. Carthage is also the site of the first engagement of The Civil War. Admire neighboring Victorian-era homes recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. The town's crown jewel is the Jasper County Courthouse, a grand Romanesque Revival building looming over Carthage Square. Enjoy proximity to antique shops, restaurants, and cafes just steps from your front door. Beautiful nature surrounds Carthage. Bike and hike in the Ozark Mountains. Or head to Lake of the Ozarks for summertime fun.

The Carter Mansion and The Carriage House are available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

