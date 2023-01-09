Wohrman Dental Group – A Premier Dental Clinic that also Provides Emergency Dental Care

Dental emergencies happen at any time and can cause a lot of pain, discomfort, and swelling, leading to more significant issues. Wohrman Dental Group, a traditional dental and emergency dental clinic, provides top-of-the-line care for their Memphis patients at all times.

Wohrman Dental Group is a family-owned clinic led by Dr. Tyler Wohrman and has been serving the Memphis community for more than 30 years. They offer 24-hour dental care and specialize in traditional dental care services, cosmetic and restorative, and also function as an emergency dental clinic. Dr. Tyler Wohrman entered dentistry to help people improve their self-confidence by creating and maintaining a beautiful smile.

Wohrman Dental Group is powered by a team of helpful and caring staff members who always prioritize the patient's experience.

"We use cutting-edge technology to ensure that our Memphis patients always receive the best care possible. Whether performing a routine check-up or an emergency extraction, our friendly and knowledgeable staff members put their expertise to good use," says Dr. Tyler Wohrman. "Our emergency dental clinic is ready to assist patients when life's misfortunes catch them off guard," he continued.

According to American Family Physicians, dental emergencies are pervasive in America. In a recent survey, more than 22 percent of the general population had experienced orofacial pain in the preceding six months, and more than 12 percent experienced a toothache.

Wohrman Dental Group has long been regarded as a premier patient-centered practice capable of efficiently handling unexpected dental emergencies. Their emergency dental clinic is ready to assist patients when life's mishaps catch them off guard.

With extensive training and experience, Wohrman Dental Group's knowledgeable team openly communicates every step and is always available to answer any questions their patients may have. They offer their patients exceptional personalized services delivered with gentle care and attention to detail. Among the services provided are:

- Cleanings and Prevention

- Cosmetic Dentistry

- Endodontics

- Periodontics

- Restorative Dentistry

- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

- Orthodontics

Customer Testimonials

Wohrman Dental Group is known for its reliable, round-the-clock dental services. Their patients are delighted and rave about the excellent service received.

"I never thought I'd enjoy going to the dentist, but I'm happy to report that I do now! Dr. Tyler has made me feel at ease and home. The staff was professional and attentive, and I received the best care possible. Thank you for making it such a pleasant experience!"

"I've been a patient for many years and will never go to another Memphis dentist! They're adaptable and willing to work around my schedule, and the staff is truly incredible - I love them!"

Conclusion

Dental emergencies come in many forms, and some situations are more urgent than others. Wohrman Dental Group has been caring for the Memphis community for over 30 years. They are an after-hours dentist who offers a flexible schedule and always prioritizes their patients. Their services range from routine check-ups to emergency root canals and dental crowns when needed.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Wohrman Dental Group.

